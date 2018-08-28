NCC renews onslaught against pirates

“For the pirates, it is no longer business as usual. We are poised to stop the menace once and for all. That is why we came out in large numbers to make the arrest and stop the criminal act”

Ademola Aderemi

Officials of the Nigerian Copyright Commission (NCC) say the agency has renewed its efforts to battle pirates of creative works across the country.

Operatives of the commission recently raided some markets in Lagos. Several suspected pirates were arrested in markets around Oshodi, Mushin and Lagos Island.

Director and zonal manager of the commission in Lagos, Obi Ezeilo, said the NCC has been receiving petitions from movie marketers and producers on the illegal activities of pirates that reproduce and sell creative works. He said the organisation decided to take the bold step, as it became obvious that money invested in many of the intellectual works was going down the drain, while perpetrators of the illegal business were making so much money and smiling to the bank. He said the commission had earlier engaged all the stakeholders in the film industry, including rights owners, in discussions on the need to collaborate and stop the criminal activities of pirates. He added that though the film industry was rapidly growing, it was regrettable that investors in the industry were subjected to hardship by the activities of pirates.