NCC, NDA to deploy technology for military capacity building

Conscious of the realities that military battles no longer depend on weapons alone but also on technology, the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) and the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA) have reached an agreement to collaborate on boosting the NDA with high profile technology.

Executive vice chairman of NCC, Prof. Umar Danbatta, who held talks with the commandant of the NDA, Major General Adeniyi Oyebade, at the NCC headquarters in Abuja, told his guests from the NDA, including the provost, Prof. Azubuike Nwankwo, director of ICT, Air Commodore A. Bulus, dean of Military Science, Prof. F. Oguleka, and registrar, Brig. Gen. I.M. Jallo, among others, that his experience as a visiting professor to the NDA shows that, “The NDA University has the tradition of military precision and strict adherence to timelines on academic activities, but not exempted from checks and balances.”