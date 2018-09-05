– The Sun News
TECHNOLOGY

NCC, NDA to deploy technology for military capacity building

— 5th September 2018

Danbatta told his guests that “intervening in boosting NDA’s technology infrastructure is to ensure the future of our country”

Chinenye Anuforo

Conscious of the realities that military battles no longer depend on weapons alone but also on technology, the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) and the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA) have reached an agreement to collaborate on boosting the NDA with high profile technology.

Executive vice chairman of NCC, Prof. Umar Danbatta, who held talks with the commandant of the NDA, Major General Adeniyi Oyebade, at the NCC headquarters in Abuja, told his guests from the NDA, including the provost, Prof. Azubuike Nwankwo, director of ICT, Air Commodore A. Bulus, dean of Military Science, Prof. F. Oguleka, and registrar, Brig. Gen. I.M. Jallo, among others, that his experience as a visiting professor to the NDA shows that, “The NDA University has the tradition of military precision and strict adherence to timelines on academic activities, but not exempted from checks and balances.”

Danbatta told his guests that “intervening in boosting NDA’s technology infrastructure is to ensure the future of our country,” adding that NCC would also assist in the boosting cybersecurity programmes of the academy.

He said although NCC had deployed and built two computer laboratories and optic fibre links
for the two campuses in Kaduna through the Advance Digital Awareness Programme for Tertiary Institutions (ADAPTI), NCC was ready to collaborate with the management to make NDA a world-class institution.

Earlier, Oyebade, told the NCC management that the NDA, which was founded in 1964 for military training has since 2007 metamorphosed into a degree awarding institution with several faculties where cadets are awarded degrees alongside their military training.

Indeed, the NDA now offers postgraduate programmes in several disciplines.

Oyebade admitted that present and future military battles would depend on science and technology hence the need to hold talks with the NCC.

Oyebade, himself an alumni of the NDA said although “the NCC has in the past given us very robust support in the development of our ICT infrastructure, which we highly appreciate, we still crave for more support, hence this visit – to fill the gaps in our infrastructure needs.”

