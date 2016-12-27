The Sun News
NCC fine: MTN pays N80bn to FG –Minister

— 27th December 2016

The Federal Government says MTN had paid N80 billion of the N330 billion fine imposed on it for failing to deactivate more than five million unregistered SIM cards.This means that the telco is still owing Nigerian government about N250 billion out of the total sum agreed following the infraction.
Adebayo Shittu, Minister of Communications, who disclosed this at a forum organised by NAN in Abuja yesterday said the company paid the said sum for the first year.
MTN was initially fined 5.2 billion dollars (N1.04 trillion) but this was later reduced to N330 billion.
“For the first year, they paid N80 billion, after paying the initial N50 billion, and they will have to pay for three years until they complete the N330 billion,” Shittu said.
“MTN does not have a choice, when the law was made, it said for every unregistered SIM card in use, the fine is N200,000, the law never anticipated that one company will be in violation to the tune of millions of lines. “It was inconceivable, so when the thing was added 200,000 times 5.2 million lines, it came to a trillion plus.
“When it happened, MTN did four things; one they accepted that they were in default, two, they apologised for that and three they committed themselves never to allow such a thing to happen and number four, they asked for remission.
“Government had to look at a number of factors because if they have to pay this amount; they will pack up.
“We also knew that we invited the international community to come and invest and anything that will be done which will shake the confidence of international investors in Nigerian economy, we must avoid it.”
He said the Federal Government decided to be considerate, explaining there would have been mass job loss if MTN had folded up.
“Consequently, we must not throw away the baby with the bath water, if they had packed up and left, let us assume all their staff are not more than 5, 000, it means all of those 5,000 will lose their jobs,” he said.
“Also those who made investment, and bought their shares will lose their equity and the Nigeria banking sector would go into crisis.”
Shittu said even in the court system, if one was fined and could not pay for one reason or the other, the person would ask for reconsideration either by way of appeal or bringing a motion.

