NCC enlightens Sokoto Consumers on service delivery

Tunde Omolehin, Sokoto

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has sensitised telecommuncation consumers in Sokoto State on how best to achieve good service delivery from their respective network providers.

The event marked 97th outreach programme of the commission aimed at sensitising telecom consumers to know their right towards having value for their money

Speaking on the theme, ‘Using Information and Education As Tools For Consumer Empowerment and Protection’, the Director, Consumer Affairs Bureau of NCC, Mrs. Felicia Onwuegbuchulam, said Nigerians have the right to be informed and protected from undue exploitation by the service providers.

Onwuegbuchulam, who was represented by the Deputy Director Consumer Affairs Bureau, Alhaji Ismail Adedigba, added that the Commission was in the state to discuss consumer/service provider relationship.

According to her, “The event is one of the initiatives of Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) to bring together Telecom Consumers on the urban areas with Network Operators and Regulators (NCC) formerly discuss, proper solutions bro consumer-related issues and ensure consumers have value for money through effective service delivery.

“The forum seeks to educate Telecom consumers and other stakeholders on contemporary issues generating interest in the industry and also serves as a feedback mechanism for the Consumers and the Service Providers as well as the industry as a whole”.

She, however, debunked insinuations making round that Telecom masts and towers have negative effect on residence where it is erected.

She continued, “Contrary to speculations by most people, WHO says radiation from Telecom mast and towers does not have any negative health effect on the people residing within the radius of the master or towers”.