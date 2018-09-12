– The Sun News
Latest
12th September 2018 - NCC and CPC commence joint telecoms probe
12th September 2018 - High cost of nomination forms
12th September 2018 - SUN GIRL LUKE GIFT
11th September 2018 - Taraba APC crisis: New chair sues for peace
11th September 2018 - Cell phone addiction causes hearing loss – Experts
11th September 2018 - PenCom recovers N14.76b outstanding contributions, penalties
11th September 2018 - Flood: Adamawa Govt assures citizens of prompt response
11th September 2018 - Ritualists murder six-year-old girl for money in Taraba
11th September 2018 - N4.7bn fraud: EFCC closes case against Ladoja, Akanbi.
11th September 2018 - Commissioner wins Lagos man of the year award
Home / Cover / National / NCC and CPC commence joint telecoms probe
CPC

NCC and CPC commence joint telecoms probe

— 12th September 2018

The Nigerian Telecommunications Commission (NCC) and the Consumer Protection Council (CPC) have commenced a joint probe of the telecommunications sector.

READ ALSO: Active mobile lines decrease to 161.4m in July – NCC

The probe was prompted by consumer issues in the industry.

In a joint statement released in Abuja, yesterday, the NCC and the CPC said as regulators, they are constitutionally bound to ensure the consumer’s happiness, hence, the probe.

“Today, as a nation, we take a very important step with respect to protecting consumers and ensuring that the telecommunication industry remains robust, continues it leading role in in our economic growth and expanding prosperity to citizens.

“The telecommunications industry has become one of the most vital to our economy, and in particular inclusiveness for a large and vast nation such as ours. As such, it is a matter of utmost importance and urgency that we pay the appropriate attention to growing the industry and protecting consumers. These two crucial objectives are not mutually exclusive. At the end of the day, we are regulators, and operators in the industry have a unified mutual objective, and that is to ensure service that consumers are happy with, and happy to pay for. In the spirit of this mutual objective, today, we announce the commencement of a joint regulatory inquiry into consumer issues in the telecommunication industry by the NCC and the CPC. This is the right thing to do. It promotes regulatory collaboration and all round protection. It also ensures regulatory clarity and eliminates possible multiple regulatory approaches to similar issues.

“This is good for industry and operators as well as investors always appreciate such clarity and stability. This is consistent and complimentary to the Federal Government’s commitment to Ease of Doing Business and the Economic Recovery and Growth Plan which prioritises people, and firm but clear regulation that protects citizen…”

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Tokunbo David
Tokunbo David

Writer and editor.

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

CPC

NCC and CPC commence joint telecoms probe

— 12th September 2018

The Nigerian Telecommunications Commission (NCC) and the Consumer Protection Council (CPC) have commenced a joint probe of the telecommunications sector. READ ALSO: Active mobile lines decrease to 161.4m in July – NCC The probe was prompted by consumer issues in the industry. In a joint statement released in Abuja, yesterday, the NCC and the CPC said…

  • HIGH COST OF NOMINATION FORMS

    High cost of nomination forms

    — 12th September 2018

    As the 2019 general election approaches, the high cost of nomination and expression of interest forms is generating ripples in the polity. The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) are some of the parties that have announced the fees that political aspirants…

  • APC

    Taraba APC crisis: New chair sues for peace

    — 11th September 2018

    Sylvanus Viashima, Jalingo Newly-inaugurated chairman of the Taraba State All Progressives Congress (APC), Barr. Ibrahim Tukur El-Sudi, has called on the Aisha Alhassan-led faction to join hands with the new party executive to build the party in the state and prepare for victory ahead of the forthcoming general elections. El-Sudi made the call, on Tuesday,…

  • PenCom

    PenCom recovers N14.76b outstanding contributions, penalties

    — 11th September 2018

    NAN The acting Director General of the National Pension Commission (PenCom), Mrs Aisha Dahiru-Umar, says its appointed recovery agent recovered N14.76 billion outstanding pension contributions and penalties. Dahiru-Umar disclosed this at a one-day interactive session with the Organised Private Sector (OPS) on “Challenges and Future Outlook of the Pension Reform Act (PRA 2014)” in Lagos…

  • PROMPT RESPONSE

    Flood: Adamawa Govt assures citizens of prompt response

    — 11th September 2018

    NAN The Adamawa Government has assured people of adequate preparation and prompt response by all stakeholders in disaster management to flood incidents. The State Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Malam Ahmad Sajoh, gave the assurance on Tuesday in Yola. Sajoh said that the state government had observed the rising tide of River Benue across the…

Archive

September 2018
S M T W T F S
« Aug    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share