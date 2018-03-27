The Sun News
NCAC partners Supporters Club for Russia 2018 World Cup

NCAC partners Supporters Club for Russia 2018 World Cup

27th March 2018

Joe Apu

The Super Eagles have been assured of adequate support at the forthcoming World Cup in Russia going by the partnership deal between the National Council for Arts and Culture (NCAC) and the Nigeria Football Supporters Club to raise three million culture friendly supporters for the team.

Director General of NCAC, Otunba Segun Runsewe last week explained that the partnership became necessary to mobilize the needed support to ensure Nigeria not only qualifies from the group stage but surpasses her previous performances

“We’re doing this in partnership with the Nigeria Football Supporters Club because we recognise the role they play in supporting our various national teams.

“The three million supporters will not only support the team during the World Cup but will also serve as cultural ambassadors of the country throughout the duration of the championship,” he explained.

Speaking at the occasion, President General of the club, Dr. Rafiu Oladipo commended Runsewe for the partnership, describing him as a worthy friend and patriotic Nigerian.

“All members of the Nigeria Football Supporters Club both at home and in diaspora are happy with what the National Council of Arts and Culture has done and it will spur us to give total support to the Super Eagles as they prepare to conquer the World in Russia.

We’re also grateful that the agency is providing us with tambourine and other instruments for use in Russia,” he stated.

Oladipo, while giving assurance that the club would be in Russia with new inspirational songs and all their musical instruments, however, noted that the tambourines would serve as better alternative in case the Russian Government refuses to allow them use the instruments inside the stadium.

