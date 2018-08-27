NCAA warns of rise in fraudulent travel agents in Nigeria

Louis Ibah

The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), on Sunday, raised the alarm on the rise in the number of unregistered travel agencies in the country who were busy defrauding hundreds of unsuspecting air travellers while claiming to get them tickets to travel within or outside the country.

The NCAA, therefore, demanded that all air passengers should stop patronising travel agents that did not show proof or registration with the NCAA saying such agents were nothing but fraudsters.

A statement by the spokesperson for the NCAA, Mr. Sam Adurogboye, on Sunday, warned that, “there had been a recent increase in reports of fraudulent ticketing practices by unregistered travel agencies.”

“Consequent upon these reports of sharp practices by unregistered travel agencies, the NCAA has advised all intending travellers to stop patronising unregistered travel agencies. The NCAA has therefore directed all duly registered travel agencies to display their certificates of registration or licences in all their outlets,” Adurogboye added.

READ ALSO: Hate speech: Nigerians should take oath on speaking peaceful words – NOA

Adurogboye said the Nigerian civil aviation regulations (Nig.CARs) 2015, prohibits the undertaking of the business of travel agency by any person in Nigeria without a Certificate of Registration or licence issued by the NCAA and upon the fulfillment of certain requirements, including, that an applicant submits evidence of membership of the National Association of Nigeria Travel Agents (NANTA).

“There are 150 travel agencies on the register of the NCAA and the NCAA therefore reiterates that prospective passengers should do business only with travel agencies registered with the regulatory authority in Nigeria,” added Adurogboye.