NCAA to GSM providers: Obtain permit for high-rise structures

NCAA to GSM providers: Obtain permit for high-rise structures

28th June 2017

The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), has directed operators of the Global System for Mobile Communications (GSM) to obtain Aviation Height Clearance (AHC) permits and licences before constructing high rise structures.

The NCAA issued the warning in a statement by its General Manager, Public Relations, Mr. Sam Adurogboye, in Lagos yesterday.

Others affected by the warning included landing facilities owners, stakeholders and members of the general public.

“These permits and licences, are to be obtained before the construction of the following: Towers, telecommunication masts, high rise buildings/structures and landing facilities.

“These landing facilities include construction of helipad/helideck for civil use and heliports,” he said.

He said the action was in accordance with the Civil Aviation Act. 2006, Part IX (30) (L).

He said, “the act empowers the uuthority to prohibit, regulate and remove any structure which, by virtue of its height or position, is considered to endanger the safety of aircraft operations.”

Adurogboye said that the act also stipulates that the authority would grant and certify licences for the construction of helipads, helidecks, and heliports.

“It is therefore an exercise in illegality to operate a heliport (surface level, elevated or helideck) without the approval of the NCAA.

