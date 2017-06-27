NCAA moves against high rise structures, masts on flight paths

By Louis Ibah

The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) says a recent surge in unauthorized high rise buildings and telecommunication masts along aircraft flight paths could pose harm to safe flights.

To this end the NCAA warned all operators of Global System for Mobile Communications (GSM) to ensure they obtain Aviation Height Clearance (AHC), Permits and Licences before constructing such high rise structures.

Spokesman for the NCAA, Mr. Sam Adurogboye in a statement yesterday said the directive was is in line to the Civil Aviation Act 2006 Part IX (30) (L) which empowers the NCAA to prohibit, regulate and remove any structure which, by virtue of its height or position, is considered to endanger the safety of aircraft operations.

Adurogboye said others affected by the warning are landing facilities owners, which include the construction of Helipad/Helideck for civil use and Heliports.

“These permits, Aviation Height Clearance (AHC) and Licences are to be obtained before the construction of the following – tower, telecommunication masts, high rise buildings/structures and landing facilities,” said Adurogboye.

“The Civil Aviation Act 2006 stipulates that the NCAA will grant and certify licences for the construction of helipads, helidecks, and heliports in Nigeria so it is an exercise in illegality to operate into a heliport (surface level, elevated or helideck) without the approval of the NCAA

“The regulatory authority is compelled to issue this warning as part of its oversight responsibilities which is principally safety and security of flight operations in and out of Nigerian airspace.

“The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) will therefore view very seriously and run the rule over any violation of these safety measures. All stakeholders should be guided,” the statement added