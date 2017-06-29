The Sun News
Latest
29th June 2017 - NCAA issues first drone operator certificate to Oando
29th June 2017 - Van Niekerk breaks another Johnson world record in rare 300m race
29th June 2017 - Quit notice: Convey national youth summit now – Group urges Osinbajo
29th June 2017 - Sen. Uzodinma’s twin daughters wed Friday in Abuja
29th June 2017 - BREAKING: Trump hosts two Chibok girls at White House
29th June 2017 - NUT supports state government funding of primary education
29th June 2017 - Why presidential jet’ll remains with Buhari in London – Presidency
29th June 2017 - Court remands man over alleged cell phone theft
29th June 2017 - Blood group incompatibility can’t prevent conception – Gynaecologist
29th June 2017 - Police recruitment examination holds July 8
Home / National / NCAA issues first drone operator certificate to Oando

NCAA issues first drone operator certificate to Oando

— 29th June 2017

 

By Louis Ibah

Oando Plc has become the first private establishment to be issued a licence to operate Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAV) popularly called drone in the Nigerian airspace.
Recall that last year, the Office of the National Security Adviser had banned the arbitrary deployment of drones by individuals or organisation in Nigeria,except those who got licences from the NCAA.
A statement by the NCAA on Thursday said Oando Reservoir and Production Services Limited, a subsidiary of Oando Plc had been issued the first Remotely Piloted Aircraft/Drones (RPAS) operators certificate in Nigeria having satisfied the requirements and found competent to secure the safe operation of the aircraft type Lockheed Martins SN 248-255.
The certificate is for flights with the purpose of aerial work specifically environmental observation monitoring and protection.
The Director General, Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) Capt. Muhtar Usman presented the Certificate to Oando Plc at the Aviation House on the June 22, 2017, the statement said.
While Oando plc team led by Mr. Anthony Sawyer, the General Manager, Operations, received the certificate on behalf of the oil company, the statement added.
Speaking during the presentation, the NCAA DG advised Oando plc to ensure strict compliance with all the requirements for the grant of an approval.
According to him, the company must adhere to all requirements for the maintenance of an approval applicable to each of the operations specifications.
Capt. Usman enjoined the recipient to expect some initial minor challenges. To qualify for the issuance of certificate, applicants are expected to undergo five phases. These are as follows, Pre-Application, Formal Application, Document Evaluation, Demonstration & Inspection and Certification phases.
The RPAS Operators Certificate (ROC) shall remain in force till 15th June, 2019 and shall be carried on site during each authorized/approved operations.
The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) will continue to provide opportunities and level playing field for all prospective and existing operators in all categories of aviation and its allied services.

In his response, Mr. Anthony Sawyer saidd the NCAA team was very professional and thorough during the processes towards attaining the certification.
Sawyer said the procedures were rigorous and he pledged that Oando will definitely abide by all the conditions attached to the certificate, especially given its pioneering status.

Share

How I cure baldness using these natural techniques. Read story

23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Wow offer: Get The BillionCoin (1TBC) for just N50,000. Click Here!

Diabetes is curable! Don't let it threaten you! To NORMALIZE your blood sugar in 21 days for life. Click Here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

Read your favourite song lyrics here!

Healthy Heart Free up bad cholesterol can be yours. Click here!

7 Amazing steps to earn your first N300,000 online. CLICK HERE!

CLICK HERE to get 40% discount on fashionable designer wrist watches

About author

Philip Nwosu

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

NCAA issues first drone operator certificate to Oando

— 29th June 2017

  By Louis Ibah Oando Plc has become the first private establishment to be issued a licence to operate Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAV) popularly called drone in the Nigerian airspace. Recall that last year, the Office of the National Security Adviser had banned the arbitrary deployment of drones by individuals or organisation in Nigeria,except those…

Share

  • Van Niekerk breaks another Johnson world record in rare 300m race

    — 29th June 2017

    South African Wayde van Niekerk broke the 300 metres world record at the Ostrava Golden Spike on Wednesday, rubbing Michael Johnson out of the record books for the second time in less than a year. Van Niekerk, who broke Johnson’s 400 metres world record at the Rio Olympics last year, pulled away from the pack…

    Share

  • Quit notice: Convey national youth summit now – Group urges Osinbajo

    — 29th June 2017

    From: Sola Ojo, Kaduna As criticisms against the declaration by Coalition of Arewa Youths that the Igbo should vacate the North on or before the October 1 continue, a group known as Arewa Youth Assembly (AYA) has advised Acting President Yemi Osinbajo to, as a matter of urgency, convey a national youth peace summit. The…

    Share

  • Sen. Uzodinma’s twin daughters wed Friday in Abuja

    — 29th June 2017

    Abuja will, on Friday, be agog, as Senator Hope Uzodinma, representing Imo West in the National Assembly anchors the double-barrelled wedding of his twin daughters, Sandra and Sophie. Uzodinma, who chairs the Senate Committee on Customs and Excise, is putting every effort worthy of a very joyful father, and leaving no stone unturned, to assure…

    Share

  • BREAKING: Trump hosts two Chibok girls at White House

    — 29th June 2017

    American president Donlad Trump, on Wednesday, hosted two Chibok school girls at the White House. The girls, who escaped from Boko Haram in 2014, after the famous Chibok abduction, met the presdent in the company of his daughter, Ivanka Trump. Joy Bishara and Lydia Pogu, who escaped from Boko Haram in 2014, recently graduated from Canyonville…

    Share

Archive

June 2017
M T W T F S S
« May    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351
Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Share