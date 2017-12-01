NBS, UNICEF launch MICS 2017 in North East

FROM: PAUL ORUDE, BAUCHI

The National Bureau of Statistics, in collaboration with the United

Nations Children Fund (UNICEF), has launched the Multiple Indicator

Cluster Survey (MICS) 2016-2017 in the north east region.

The launch of the scheme was held at Chartwell Hotel and Suites, Bauchi, on Thursday.

The MICS 2016 was supported by UNICEF, UNFPA, The World Bank, World

Health Organisation, and National Agency for the Control of AIDS

(NACA), Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation and others.

In her welcome remarks atbthe event, NBS Coordinator in Bauchi State, Mrs. Jummai Saleh, urged participants drawn from Adamawa, Bauchi, Borno, Gombe, Taraba and Yobe states, to assist policy makers to use the 2017

National Survey Finding Report to plan for the well-being of the

people, particularly women and children in the region.

In his address, Statistician General of the Federation, Dr. Yemi Kale,

said that the MICS survey has become the largest source of statically

sound and internationally comparable data on women and children

worldwide.

Kale said that MICS survey focused on issues such as health,

education, child protection, water and sanitation amongst others.

“The report serves as the major source of data for establishing the

baseline for the 2030 Sustainable Development Agenda to measure the

Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) indicators,” he said.

He disclosed that the staff of NBS and UNICEF, alongside other

partners were traveling across the six geo political zones of the

country to launch the report.

“The man purpose is to ensure that the whole country, not just Abuja

and Lagos, as much as possible get to hear and see the report.

“As we do with the launch or publication of any of our statistical

report, it will be published on our website and on social media for

easy access by those who cannot get a hard copy

“We will also be advocating and encouraging the use of this results

being launched here (Bauchi) today for evidenced based planning and

decision making which is the main objective of data”

National Coordinator of MICS 2016, Dr. Adeyemi Adeniran, expressed

concern that results of the findings showed that the North East and

North West regions are lagging behind other zones in performance,

especially in U-5 mortality rates, nutrition indicators among others.

Adeniran explained that the results of the finding would be taken to

the grassroots, urging Permanent Secretaries, Directors and major

policy makers in the various states in the region to make data based

decisions to reverse poor indicators.

Speaking with newsmen, UNICEF’S Monitoring and Evaluation (M&E)

Specialist, Bauchi Office, Dr Danjuma Musptapha, said he was happy

with innovations in this year’s MICS such as the use of digital

process.

Daily Sun reports that summary of the finding showed that the North

East region of the country has the highest number of out of school

children, with 39.8 per cent of primary school age children out of

school while 37.3 per cent of secondary school age children in the

region are not in school.

The report showed that more than a quarter of primary and secondary

school age children are out of school (27 and 26 per cent

respectively) in the entire country.

It showed that the north east region also has the lowest school

enrolment and attendance in the whole country put at 27.2 per cent

Meanwhile, the survey found out that out of 100 children born alive,

seven die before their first birthday and four die within the first

month of life.

The report showed that under 5 mortality rate is higher in the north

than south with north west having the highest (162 per 1000 live

births) and the lowest in the south west.

“Children living in rural areas, having mother with no formal

education and living in poor household have higher probability of

dying before reaching the 5th birthday,” the survey findings

discovered.

He expressed the hope that the national survey finding would help

UNICEF and stakeholders to plan effectively in the various sectors

that affect women and children.