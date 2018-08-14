– The Sun News
National Bureau of Statistics

NBS says price of diesel dropped in July

— 14th August 2018

NAN

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), says the average price paid by consumers for automotive gas oil (diesel) decreased from N204.97 recorded in June to N204.32 in July.

The NBS disclosed this in its “Automotive Gas Oil (Diesel) Price Watch for July 2018” report released in Abuja on Tuesday.

The report showed that the price of diesel decreased by -0.32 per cent month-on-month and increased by 3.39 per cent year-on-year.

READ ALSO More funds available for lending to private sector with redemption of NTBs-DMO

It said the states with the highest average price of diesel were Borno, N247.50, Taraba, N231.25;  and Gombe, N228.33.

It further named the states with the lowest average price of diesel to include Abuja, N184.00, Adamawa, N180.35, and Nasarawa, N175.83.

National Bureau of Statistics

