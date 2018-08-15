NAN

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) said the average price for refilling of a five kilogramme cylinder for Liquefied Petroleum Gas (Cooking Gas) decreased to N2,010.45 in July from N2,034.93 in June.

The NBS disclosed this in its “Liquefied Petroleum Gas (Cooking Gas)

Price Watch’’ released on Wednesday.The report indicated that the price paid by consumers for a five kilogramme cooking gas decreased by -1.20per cent month-on-month and -9.69 per cent year-on-year.

It named the states with the highest average price for refilling of a five kilogramme cylinder for cooking gas to include Bauchi, N2,500.00; Borno, N2,401.43; and Gombe, N2,314.29.

It said states with the lowest average price for the refilling of a 5kg cylinder for Liquefied Petroleum Gas were Edo, N1,731.25; Abuja, N1,730.00; and Ebonyi, N1,700.00.

“Similarly, average price for the refilling of a 12.5kg cylinder for Liquefied Petroleum Gas decreased by -0.81 per cent month-on-month and -2.97 per cent year-on-year to N4,244.35 in July 2018 from N4,278.95 in June 2018.

“States with the highest average price for the refilling of a 12.5kg cylinder for Liquefied Petroleum Gas were Benue, N4,775.00; Kaduna, N4,716.67; and Akwa Ibom, N4,660.00.

“Also, states with the lowest average price for the refilling of a 12.5kg cylinder for Liquefied Petroleum Gas were Oyo, N3,855.63; Ogun, N3,849.09; and Lagos, N3,615.38.

The bureau’s “Premium Motor Spirit (Petrol) Price Watch’’ revealed that the average price paid by consumers for petrol decreased to N146.80 in July from N148.10 in June.

It said the price of petrol declined by -0.09 per cent year-on-year and -0.9 per cent month on month.

According to the report, states with the highest average price of petrol are Borno, N155.00; Taraba; N151.82; and Bayelsa, N151.67.

It said states with the lowest average price of petrol were Oyo, N144.72; Katsina, N144.06; and Gombe, N142.79.