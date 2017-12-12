The Sun News
Latest
12th December 2017 - Alex Ekwueme: A tribute (2)
12th December 2017 - Ending the transmission of HIV/AIDS
12th December 2017 - EU’s Chief rebuffs Netanyahu on Jerusalem
12th December 2017 - Neo Black Movement unveils reintegration plan for Libya returnees
12th December 2017 - UN allocates $13m for humanitarian aid in North-East
12th December 2017 - Kano agog as African football legends play for IDPs
12th December 2017 - Imo community launches skills acquisition centre in Lagos
12th December 2017 - The politicisation of strikes
12th December 2017 - Lagos market leader raises the alarm: My life is under threat
12th December 2017 - End the fuel shortage now
Home / World News / Neo Black Movement unveils reintegration plan for Libya returnees

Neo Black Movement unveils reintegration plan for Libya returnees

— 12th December 2017

THE Neo Black Movement (NBM) of Africa Worldwide has unveiled a social welfare and reintegration action plans towards providing support for some Libya returnees

National Media Officer of NBM,  Mr. Obiora Klinton Aduba, stated this during a march in Lagos yesterday. 

Aduba said NBM is perfecting arrangements at partnering the Federal Government in empowering and resettling Nigerians recently repatriated from Libya on account of slave trade and other inhuman activities being perpetrated in that country.

The movement, equally called on the United Nations,  African Union and the Nigerian government to ensure that the perpetrators were brought to book.

According to him,  before the middle of the second quarter of next year, seminars and other functions would be organised to empower the returnees and sensitise Nigerians against seeking greener pastures abroad.

  He noted that the citizens needed not travel overseas  before they could make it in life.

   Admitting that unemployment may have necessitated the exodus of some of these  citizens, Aduba stated that the movement was brainstorming on how government  could create jobs and gainfully engage the youths to stem the emigration.

   He noted that the various placards eliciting social justice were informed by the group’s disposition to put an end to poverty,  a root cause of these sojourns.

   His words: “We are on the streets to condemn the slave trade and other inhuman acts taking place in Libya. We have marched to their embassy to say no to impunity by the Libyans against their fellow blacks.  We call on the United Nations, African Union and the Federal Government to bring the perpetrators to justice.

   “NBM of Africa is to partner with government to empower the returnees so that they can know that there is more to life and realise that they can be useful to themselves even after the terrible experiences in Libya.”

   Asked why the movement is so passionate about the issue, the National Legal Adviser,  Chief Hope Aliyu, recalled that NBM was born to check white’s oppression, decrying that in this instance, it were Africans inflicting torture on fellow blacks.

   He stated that the happenings in the North African nation were unacceptable and contravened the ideals of the group.

   Aliyu corroborated Aduba that programmes were being mulled to make life more meaningful for the returnees.

   Also, the Northern Regional President of the association, Chief Duncan Amadi, urged government to create the enabling environment  for the nation’s development to forestall a repeat of the Libyan scenario.

   A statement quoted him as charging the Libyans to remember the advocacy of their late leader, Moamar Ghadaffi, who preached a united Africa premised on social justice and equality.

   He spoke at the Abuja leg of the march which also held simultaneously in Calabar, the Cross State capital.

   Amadi advised Africans to learn trade instead of fleeing their countries for an elusive better life.

    Officials of the Department of State Service (DSS) lauded the peaceful protest, promising to channel the concerns to the appropriate quarters.

Post Views: 3
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

Only Way Left For The Average Nigerian to End Money Worries

Midnight, Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't URINATE. Shrink your Enlarged PROSTATE here!!

High blood pressure? Stop managing it. Get it completely cured. Click here!

Defeat diabetes. Stop fretting. Normalize your blood sugar. Click here!!

Let's have some fun throwing jabs and jokes at the EPL Stars!

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Why we left AGSME fund interest rate at 5% –CBN boss, Emefiele

— 12th December 2017

By Omodele Adigun JUST at the weekend, the Bankers’ Committee and the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) bowed to the plea of some state governors to cut the interest rate charged on the CBN’s intervention fund to 5 per cent. Addressing the media on Sunday, the CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele, said it was meant primarily…

  • CITN trains journalists on taxation reportage

    — 12th December 2017

      By Chinyere Anyanwu The need for the proper reporting of contemporary taxation issues and use of tax terminologies in the media took the front burner at the weekend in Lagos during the second edition of the Chartered Institute of Taxation of Nigeria (CITN) media workshop for tax/finance reporters and correspondents. The workshop with the…

  • Tips on how to save money

    — 12th December 2017

    No matter where you are on your financial journey, you need to know that it’s possible for anyone to turn their financial life around. Sometimes all it takes is that first step in the right direction to get things moving in your favour. But, as with most things, sometimes that very first step is the…

  • Crowdfunding: Why you need strong business plan first

    — 12th December 2017

    Crowdfunding is a thrilling prospect. Connecting potential entrepreneurs with millions of micro-investors, the platform has helped fund and launch countless new enterprises, and it’s given a realistic platform for countless bright, young business owners who would otherwise have nowhere to go. But crowdfunding isn’t a magic solution. It isn’t a money tree, nor can it…

  • FG has released N1.2trn for capital vote –Adeosun

    — 12th December 2017

    The Minister of Finance, Mrs Kemi Adeosun, has disclosed that funds so far released by the Federal Government for capital projects in the current fiscal year now stand at N1.2 trillion. She said N750 billion was made available for capital project recently, in addition to N450 billion earlier released in the year. Speaking in her…

Archive

December 2017
S M T W T F S
« Nov    
 12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share