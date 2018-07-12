Adewale Sanyaolu

The Neo Black Movement of Africa (NBM) has denied having any relationship with a group named Black Axe, saying the use of its logo by the group was an infringement on its copyright.

Recall that the Police had, last week, arrested 120 persons alleged to be members of Black Axe group during the celebration of 777 in preparation for initiation into the group in the Ikorodu area of Lagos.

The NBM, in a statement by its National President, Engr. Felix Kupa, said its attention had been drawn to the picture accompanying the arrest of 120 suspected cultists in Lagos, which is currently circulating in various online website and blogs, adding that NBM has no approval of any ceremony on the said date.

‘‘While we commend the Police Force for the prompt enforcement of law and order, we are however constrained to make this public announcement in view of our noticing a possible infringement on our organizations copyrighted names and logo in the accompanying picture.

“For the non-discerning, the banner in the accompanying picture may seem as ours and therefore may have a damaging effect on our brand name in the eyes of those who are not able to tell the difference between the one in the picture and ours.

“We hereby restate, as we always have when our attention is drawn to possible abuse of our names and logo by imposters.”

The NBM said as a law-abiding organisation registered with the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) and which facts have severally been reaffirmed by various courts of the Federal Republic of Nigeria have no relationship with Black Axe.

“The banner is not ours and we state without any equivocation that none of our member is among the arrested persons.

“We have instructed our solicitors to liaise with the police to ascertain who or those we will be pressing a case of copyright violation against.

“We as an organisation remain resolute in the aims and objectives guiding our organisation regardless of the attempts by imposters to distract us from our chosen path.

“We urge the Police Force to, within the context of due process; charge any infractions of the laws to the court for proper adjudication,’’ Kupa said.