NBM

NBM begins annual convention Thursday, holds 14th lecture

— 19th July 2018

Adewale Sanyaolu

The 40th Annual National Convention of the Neo-Black Movement of Africa (NBM), a non-governmental organisation, is scheduled to commence today, in Ijebu-Ode, Ogun State.

Also slated for the convention is the 14th annual lecture with the theme; “The Role and Impact of Security in Nation Building.”

As part of the celebration, the Pan African organisation will be campaigning on the environmental friendly way of use of plastics in the state.

National President of the organisation, Engr. Felix Kupa, said that as environmental issues are not priority for many people compared to more immediate concerns in their day-to-day lives, the campaign is largely driven by an urge to avoid unnecessary wastage and to protect the physical surface of the communities, which will require large scale and sustained collective effort.

He added that in the environmentally-friendly community, there should be more than just a recycling program in place reason the movement is contributing its quota towards a clean environment.

READ ALSO: Kwankwaso’s presidential ambition forcing him out of APC, says Sen. Gaya

Kupa stressed that also as part of its contribution towards Healthcare system in Nigeria, NBM would be presenting an Oxygen Concentrator to the State Hospital in ijebu-Ode during the convention.

Other activities, he noted would include a free medical outreach, courtesy calls to notable personalities, including the Governor of the state and top traditional rulers.

In addition, there is going to be a novelty Football match, Golf Tournaments, Chess Competition among others.

It will be recalled that the movement donated Hundreds of chairs to Government Secondary School Qua and books worth millions of naira to other schools during last years’ convention in Calabar, Cross River State in furtherance of its initiative to support education system in Nigeria.

NBM also embarked on an enlightenment campaign to educate Nigerians on how to take preventive measures against the deadly ailment scourge of meningitis and Lassa fever.

