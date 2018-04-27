NBBF, Total seal N60m sponsorship deal

•Nigeria confirms hosting right for world qualifiers

Joe Apu

The Nigeria Basketball Federation, NBBF on Thursday made a landmark achievement with the signing of a N60m sponsorship deal courtesy of Total E&P, Nigeria Limited for the National Divisions 1 and 2 leagues.

At the signing ceremony, held at the Total House in Victoria Island, Lagos, the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Total Upstream Companies in Nigeria, Nicolas Terraz said he was delighted to identify with the NBBF, stating that under the agreement, Total has become the proud sponsor of the NBBF Male National Divisions 1 and 2 leagues.

“For us, this sponsorship is another way of reinforcing our partnership with Nigeria and our desire to support the development of Nigerian sports. As you may already be aware, Total is already the title sponsor of the prestigious Africa Cup of Nations, which was renamed the Total Adrica Cup of Nations following sponsorship agreement reached in June 2016.”

He noted that the N60m sponsorship deal with NBBF for two years was in keeping with the philosophy and ambition of Total, noting that the federation stands to benefit more after the expiration of the two years.

An elated NBBF President, Engr. Musa Kida stated that the completion of the signing ceremony was in fulfillment of his cardinal goals and objectives as President of the NBBF to take basketball to the grassroots, “so that our youths and other stakeholders of the game who have been neglected for so long would have the opportunity of competing effectively right in their backyards.”

“This is an opportunity for them to work and play hard so that they can propel themselves with greater challenges to the next level.”

Aside from the princely sum of N60m, Total is also kitting the 74 teams that make up the National Division 2 teams and the 16 teams that make up the National Division 1.

Meanwhile, the Nigeria Basketball Federation, NBBF President, Musa Kida has confirmed that Nigeria would host the second window of the FIBA World Cup African Qualifiers.

He stated that Nigeria is set to play host to Mali, Uganda and Rwanda in the second window. Nigeria’s D’ Tigers won the first window in