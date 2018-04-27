The Sun News
Latest
27th April 2018 - NBBF, Total seal N60m sponsorship deal
27th April 2018 - Mikel tasks Conte on Victor Moses’ role
27th April 2018 - Ebuehi resumes full training
27th April 2018 - Tinubu receives autographed gloves of Anthony Joshua
27th April 2018 - Who can replace Arsene Wenger?
27th April 2018 - Ezeonwuka tasks corporate Nigeria on sports development
27th April 2018 - Angry youths and 2019 elections
27th April 2018 - Lessons from Kenya’s anti-corruption campaign
27th April 2018 - Are Nigerian youths really lazy?
27th April 2018 - Traders count losses
Home / Sports / NBBF, Total seal N60m sponsorship deal

NBBF, Total seal N60m sponsorship deal

— 27th April 2018

•Nigeria confirms hosting right for world qualifiers

Joe Apu

The Nigeria Basketball Federation, NBBF on Thursday made a landmark achievement with the signing of a N60m sponsorship deal courtesy of Total E&P, Nigeria Limited for the National Divisions 1 and 2 leagues.

At the signing ceremony, held at the Total House in Victoria Island, Lagos, the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Total Upstream Companies in Nigeria, Nicolas Terraz said he was delighted to identify with the NBBF, stating that under the agreement, Total has become the proud sponsor of the NBBF Male National Divisions 1 and 2 leagues.

“For us, this sponsorship is another way of reinforcing our partnership with Nigeria and our desire to support the development of Nigerian sports. As you may already be aware, Total is already the title sponsor of the prestigious Africa Cup of Nations, which was renamed the Total Adrica Cup of Nations following sponsorship agreement reached in June 2016.”

He noted that the N60m sponsorship deal with NBBF for two years was in keeping with the philosophy and ambition of Total, noting that the federation stands to benefit more after the expiration of the two years.

An elated NBBF President, Engr. Musa Kida stated that the completion of the signing ceremony was in fulfillment of his cardinal goals and objectives as President of the NBBF to take basketball to the grassroots, “so that our youths and other stakeholders of the game who have been neglected for so long would have the opportunity of competing effectively right in their backyards.”

“This is an opportunity for them to work and play hard so that they can propel themselves with greater challenges to the next level.”

Aside from the princely sum of N60m, Total is also kitting the 74 teams that make up the National Division 2 teams and the 16 teams that make up the National Division 1.

Meanwhile, the Nigeria Basketball Federation, NBBF President, Musa Kida has confirmed that Nigeria would host the second window of the FIBA World Cup African Qualifiers.

He stated that Nigeria is set to play host to Mali, Uganda and Rwanda in the second window. Nigeria’s D’ Tigers won the first window in

Share

About author

Rapheal

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

FG discovers 11 soot sources in Rivers

— 27th April 2018

• 3rd anniversary’ll announce state as distinct –Wike Tony John, Port Harcourt Federal Government said it has identified 11 sources of the soot being experienced in Rivers State, and is working out plans to eliminate the dreaded air pollution. Minister of State for Environment, Ibrahim Usman Jibril, made the disclosure yesterday, when he spoke at Terabor/…

  • Maiduguri: Military in gun battle with Boko Haram

    — 27th April 2018

    •Killings: Respect human lives, Rev Okoh tells Buhari Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri; Molly Kilete, Abuja; Raphael Ede, Enugu Troops of the Nigerian Army were, yesterday night, locked down in a gun duel with Boko Haram who invaded Maiduguri, capital of Borno State. The insurgents made their way through a cashew plantation to the Jiddari Polo area of the…

  • Apo 8: FG pays N135m compensation to victims’ families

    — 27th April 2018

    Godwin Tsa, Abuja After  a four-year impasse, the Federal Government, yesterday, ordered the payment of N135 million compensation to the families of those who were killed and wounded at an uncompleted building in Abuja, following a false tip-off that they were members of the Boko Haram terrorist sect. The Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister…

  • Rivers

    Benue: Gunmen invade IDPs camp, kill 7

    — 27th April 2018

    Rose Ejembi, Makurdi Seven internally displaced persons (IDPs) taking refuge at the African Church and LGEA Primary School, Mondo, were, yesterday, killed in Ukemberagya, Gaambe-Tiev, Logo Local Government Area of Benue State. The latest attack is just two days after the killing of two Catholic priests and 17 parishioners in Mbalom, Gwer Local Government Area,…

  • Oyo approves another 48 Obas

    — 27th April 2018

    Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan Oyo State Government has approved beaded crowns and coronets for 48 obas across the state, saying the decision was taken after due consultation in a meeting with members of the Council of Obas and Chiefs. The government said the approval was in line with the exercise of powers conferred on the governor,…

Archive

April 2018
S M T W T F S
« Mar    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share