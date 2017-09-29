NBBF returns Islanders, Lagos Warriors to Premier League

The Nigeria Basketball Federation, NBBF, has lifted the indefinite suspension imposed on three Atlantic Conference clubs, referees, coaches and players over allegations of participating in an illegal league in the 2015 season.

The NBBF board having established that the indefinite ban on the referees, players alongside Lagos Islanders, Lagos Warriors and Union Bank who are part of the traditional teams in the Atlantic Conference was not done in good faith by the former board, the NBBF decided to overturn the sanctions.

Speaking on behalf of the federation after their meeting held in Lagos on Tuesday, Musa Kida said after their fact finding mission and communication with the affected parties, it was established that due process was not followed in clamping down in the teams.

Based on this, the NBBF decided to reinstate Lagos Islanders, Lagos Warriors and Union Bank in the league system with immediate effect ahead of the 2018 league season.

“We were able to establish that the decisions taken by the former board were not in the overall interest of basketball in Nigeria. It’s a strange practice all over the world where an accused is not summoned to defend his actions.

Obviously, their suspension affected the standard of the league. In the Atlantic Conference, you hardly find fans coming to the venues because of the standard of the league which dropped as a result of these decisions.”

Speaking further, the NBBF President said the suspensions which dated back to 2016 were not in accordance with any laid down domestic or FIBA rules.

“There is a need to start on a clean slate in order to continue our quest to change the face of basketball in Nigeria. As a board, we are determined to operate and lead with the best interest of the game at heart. Any decision we are going to take will always be in the overall interest of all stakeholders. We will definitely operate with a human face.”

Affected clubs, referees, players and coaches will be officially communicated with.