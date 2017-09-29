The Sun News
Latest
29th September 2017 - NBBF returns Islanders, Lagos Warriors to Premier League
29th September 2017 - CAF U20 Women’s Championship: Tanzania’ll shock Falconets – Karuma
29th September 2017 - FG mulls $2.5bn eurobond for capital projects
29th September 2017 - StarTimes congratulates Nigeria at 57
29th September 2017 - FAAC: Federal, states, LGAs share N637.7bn in September
29th September 2017 - PDP primaries and confidence rebound for Ugwuanyi
29th September 2017 - 2019: PDP rejects Fayose’s presidential bid
29th September 2017 - What else does Kalu want?
29th September 2017 - Nigeria needs quality education to overcome challenges –Utomi
29th September 2017 - 2019 guber: Rivers APC stakeholders endorse Abe 
Home / Sports / NBBF returns Islanders, Lagos Warriors to Premier League

NBBF returns Islanders, Lagos Warriors to Premier League

— 29th September 2017

The Nigeria Basketball Federation, NBBF, has lifted the indefinite suspension imposed on three Atlantic Conference clubs, referees, coaches and players over allegations of participating in an illegal league in the 2015 season.

The NBBF board having established that the indefinite ban on the referees, players alongside Lagos Islanders, Lagos Warriors and Union Bank who are part of the traditional teams in the Atlantic Conference was not done in good faith by the former board, the NBBF decided to overturn the sanctions.

Speaking on behalf of the federation after their meeting held in Lagos on Tuesday, Musa Kida said after their fact finding mission and communication with the affected parties, it was established that due process was not followed in clamping down in the teams.

Based on this, the NBBF decided to reinstate Lagos Islanders, Lagos Warriors and Union Bank in the league system with immediate effect ahead of the 2018 league season.

“We were able to establish that the decisions taken by the former board were not in the overall interest of basketball in Nigeria. It’s a strange practice all over the world where an accused is not summoned to defend his actions.

Obviously, their suspension affected the standard of the league. In the Atlantic Conference, you hardly find fans coming to the venues because of the standard of the league which dropped as a result of these decisions.”

Speaking further, the NBBF President said the suspensions which dated back to 2016 were not in accordance with any laid down domestic or FIBA rules.

“There is a need to start on a clean slate in order to continue our quest to change the face of basketball in Nigeria. As a board, we are determined to operate and lead with the best interest of the game at heart. Any decision we are going to take will always be in the overall interest of all stakeholders. We will definitely operate with a human face.”

Affected clubs, referees, players and coaches will be officially communicated with.

Post Views: 10
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Copy and Paste my N320,000 - N780,000 monthly system. Click Here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

Defeat diabetes. Stop fretting. Normalize your blood sugar. Click here!!!

For Business trainings, financing, mentorship, join Millionaires Academy. 457 businesses started!

26 Years Old Stubborn Pile GONE! Thanks to this "Strange" Herb

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

FG mulls $2.5bn eurobond for capital projects

— 29th September 2017

By Nwadigwe Nitzack the Debt Management Office (DMO) on Thursday, said the Federal Government would float fresh eurobond to raise $2.5 billion before the end of 2017. Director General of DMO, Patience Oniha, who made this known at the 2017 Nigerian Debt Capital Markets Conference and Awards, organised by the FMDQ OTC Securities Exchange in…

  • StarTimes congratulates Nigeria at 57

    — 29th September 2017

    The Chief Executive Officer of StarTimes Nigeria, Mr. Justin Zhang, is congratulating Nigerians in a goodwill message to mark the occasion of the country’s 57th independence anniversary. A statement signed by the StarTimes CEO,  Justin Zhang, stated that Nigeria’s greatness cannot be halted, irrespective of any challenges the country may have.  He noted that the…

  • FAAC: Federal, states, LGAs share N637.7bn in September

    — 29th September 2017

    From Uche Usim, Abuja The Federal Accounts Allocation Committee (FAAC) yesterday disclosed that three tiers of government shared N637.704 billion in September this year.  The money came from Value Added Tax (VAT), Petroleum Profit Tax (PPT) and Company Income Tax (CIT) and dwarfs the N467.852 billion shared by the three tiers of government in August….

  • 2019: PDP rejects Fayose’s presidential bid

    — 29th September 2017

    • I’ll defeat Buhari, boasts Ekiti gov as he joins race From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja The Board of Trustees (BoT) of the People Democratic Party (PDP), has poured cold water on Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose’s Abuja bid to seek its presidential ticket in the 2019 election. A member of the PDP BoT, Dr Okwesilieze…

  • What else does Kalu want?

    — 29th September 2017

    By Ebere Wabara IT is common knowledge that Forbes international magazine lists our subject today as one of the 50 richest Africans. At the formation of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in 1998, he donated N500 million to the party. This intervention alone vitiates the power drunkenness of latter-day peripheral and provincial members of the…

Archive

September 2017
M T W T F S S
« Aug    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
252627282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share