The Sun News
Latest
11th February 2018 - Road to 2019: Buhari Support Groups kick-start campaign in south-south
11th February 2018 - Supected Fulani herdsmen ambush farmers, kill four in southern Kaduna
11th February 2018 - NBBF releases 18 man list for 2019 World cup qualifiers
11th February 2018 - C’ River APC crisis: I’m not aware of my suspension, says Usani
11th February 2018 - NAPTIP seals fake ‘Baby Factory’ in Abuja
11th February 2018 - Tax evasion: Fear grips Nigerian property owners in UK
11th February 2018 - Iran keen to expand relations with Africa, Nigeria
11th February 2018 - Ogoni Clean-up board member appeals for stakeholders’ cooperation
11th February 2018 - Valentine’s Day, Ash Wednesday fall on same day: Lagosians react
11th February 2018 - Bishop Kukah’s Verdict : Mistake Buhari Made
Home / Cover / Sports / NBBF releases 18 man list for 2019 World cup qualifiers

NBBF releases 18 man list for 2019 World cup qualifiers

— 11th February 2018

The Nigerian Basketball Federation has released an 18 man provisional list for the 2019 FIBA World Cup qualifiers in Bamako, Mali, from 23rd to 25th February, 2018.

5 players from the 2017 AfroBasket silver winning team top the list, including 3 home based players and 2 from the 2015 Afrobasket winning squad.

Agua Caliente Clippers, USA player Ikechukwu Ireogbu who was a revelation at the 2017 tournament where the D’Tigers won a silver medal has been invited alongside Ike Nwamu (Sioux Falls Skyforce, USA), Bryant Mbamalu (CD Vildivia, CHILE), Ike Diogu (Schun Blue Whales, CHINA) and Ayodeji Akindele (Belediye Spor, TURKEY).

Eli Abraham (Kano Pillars, NIGERIA), Abdulwahab Yakubu (Gombe Bulls, NIGERIA) and Musa Usman Mohammed (Mark Mentors, NIGERIA) have also made the cut for the team ahead of their Group B games against host-Mali, Rwanda and Uganda.

The duo of Ben Uzoh (unattached) and Michael Gbinijie (Santa Cruz Warriors, USA) will be making their return to the national team fold after missing out of the 2017 nations cup co-hosted by Senegal and Tunisia.

Other players invited by the Coach Alex Nwora include Ofoegbu Chima (unattached), Ojo Michael Adetokunbo (Worcester Wolves, UK), Mike Efevbeha (Sagesse, LEBANON), Obi Emenago (Rouen Basket, FRANCE), Omogbo Emmanuel (VL Pesaro, ITALY), Nwogbo Lotana Afam (Sendai 89ers, JAPAN), Talib Zanna (Ironi Nes-Ziona, ISRAEL) and Christopher Obekpa Ewaoche (Tranzaspor, TURKEY).

According to arrangements already put in place by the NBBF, foreign based players are to report to Bamako, Mali on the 19th to be joined by the players and officials from Nigeria.

Explaining the reason behind the arrangement, NBBF President, Engr. Musa Kida, said:

“Due to the FIBA calendar which opens on the 19th which is just about 4 days to the D’Tigers first game, telling all players to come to Nigeria before traveling to Mali will be mission impossible.

We are expecting players from Europe, North America, South America and Asia, so we thought it wise that instead of going through the traveling stress ahead of the qualifiers, they should just report straight to Bamako.”

Speaking on Nigeria’s group, the head coach is optimistic about his team’s chances of qualifying from the group to the next round where the women team in 2017 won their Afrobasket title.

“Active players in their clubs who are available have been invited to represent Nigeria. We have a very formidable team that I believe will sail through.”

Nwora, who said their job in Mali is to win, complained that the new FIBA World Cup Qualifying competition format has come with some set backs, especially during the February window where countries are finding it tough to get all their key players with leagues across the world already in full swing.

Facebook Comments
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

BREAKTHROUGH: Man over 40?? Shrink your Prostate Enlargement in 13 Days! Learn How!

BREAKING: New diabetes treatment 'cures' Ijebu man in 6 weeks

Guaranteed Income: Register for free and get 100 dollar bonus to start!

Frenzy moments in the EPL, enjoy as we throw jabs at 'em!

About author

Tokunbo David

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Road to 2019: Buhari Support Groups kick-start campaign in south-south

— 11th February 2018

Ben Dunno,  Warri Indications that President Muhammadu Buhari would go ahead to contest the 2019 Presidential Election against all odds emerged over the weekend when members of Buhari Support Groups opened up campaign offices across the country with the official launch of a secretariat in Warri, Delta state. The building belonging to the ‘Council For…

  • Supected Fulani herdsmen ambush farmers, kill four in southern Kaduna

    — 11th February 2018

    Noah Ebije, Kaduna Four persons were in the early hours of Sunday killed in an ambush by suspected Fulani herdsmen in Bakin Kogi village, Southern Kaduna. A woman is also reported to have been severely wounded in the incident and taken to a hospital in Kafanchan, Jemaa local government area of the northern state. The Kaduna Police…

  • NBBF releases 18 man list for 2019 World cup qualifiers

    — 11th February 2018

    The Nigerian Basketball Federation has released an 18 man provisional list for the 2019 FIBA World Cup qualifiers in Bamako, Mali, from 23rd to 25th February, 2018. 5 players from the 2017 AfroBasket silver winning team top the list, including 3 home based players and 2 from the 2015 Afrobasket winning squad. Agua Caliente Clippers,…

  • C’ River APC crisis: I’m not aware of my suspension, says Usani

    — 11th February 2018

    Judex Okoro, Calabar The crisis rocking the All Progressive Congress (APC) Cross River Chapter seems to be gathering momentum as the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Pastor Usani Usani, has stated that he is not aware of his suspension by the party’s state leadership. The state working committee led by the Acting state Chairman, Sir John Ochala,…

  • NAPTIP seals fake ‘Baby Factory’ in Abuja

    — 11th February 2018

    Godwin Tsa, Abuja The National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) has sealed up an illegal maternity home and baby factory in Abuja where several women in search of babies were allegedly swindled. Only few weeks ago, operatives of the Agency arrested the Chief Medical Director of the illegal outfit, Akuchi Herbal…

Archive

February 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jan    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share