The Sun News
Latest
13th October 2017 - NBBF adamant on Kano Pillars, Gombe Bulls
13th October 2017 - Edo rolls out red carpet as NWFL Super 4 ends today
13th October 2017 - Essence of Eagles team spirit –Obakpolor
13th October 2017 - 2019 presidency: No automatic ticket for Buhari –Akande
13th October 2017 - World Bank warns Nigeria against dependence on oil
13th October 2017 - Osinbajo to address NESH Oil & Gas roundtable
13th October 2017 - Internet users in Nigeria increase to 92m
13th October 2017 - Property Watch: Problem of foundation crack
13th October 2017 - Property Watch: Lagos to deliver 20,000 housing units by 2018
13th October 2017 - Property Watch : Social housing shouldn’t be profit-driven –Okoro
Home / Sports / NBBF adamant on Kano Pillars, Gombe Bulls

NBBF adamant on Kano Pillars, Gombe Bulls

— 13th October 2017

The leadership of the Nigeria Basketball Federation has condemned in strong terms attempts to blackmail the federation into making a hasty decision over its continental representation at the 2017 FIBA Africa club championship.

In a communiqué signed by its President, Engineer Musa Kida, over the recent protest letters by Kano Pillars and Gombe Bulls Basketball clubs addressed to the Secretary General of FIBA Africa, Alphonse Bile and the National Assembly, the federation described the latest attempt as a “mere smear campaign against the NBBF for no justifiable reason.”

The federation described the two petitions which were published in the media as attempts to ambush the NBBF and portray the Board in bad light before the basketball community and the world.

“The two teams involved are all supporters of the antics of the former president of the NBBF Board who has refused to hand over to the new board. Kano Pillars are operating from Kano which is the adopted Headquarters of the former NBBF Board, while Gombe, home of Gombe Bulls, is the base the former President who was elected onto the last Board from the North East Zone.

“As at today only Rivers Hoopers Basketball Club of Port Harcourt have replied to the query issued, while others, including Kano Pillars and Gombe Bulls have refused to reply, thus defying the NBBF’s directive once again.

According to Engineer Kida, “The NBBF recognizes the right of all its affiliates and individuals to seek redress whenever the need arises. It is against all norms of established protocol for a club to write a petition to an international body without first discussing the matter involved with its National Federation or at the least copy its petition to its NF and the Nigeria Olympic Committee (NOC) on the subject matter.”

Speaking on the decision of the 2 clubs to petition FIBA Africa and the National Assembly, the NBBF President said the issues at hand are connected to the antagonistic stance of the former NBBF Board led by Tijani Umar over their refusal to cooperate with the new board in line with their agenda to remain in office after completing his term of 8 years in office.

Explaining the genesis of the problem, Kida said “After the National Sports Federations election and the subsequent swearing in of the Board on 21st July, 2017, the board permitted the former Board to conclude the regular season of the Premier Basketball League so as not to disrupt the programme which had already started before it was sworn in, with a directive to hand over at the end of the regular  Season  preceding the Final 6 whose fixtures at the time had not been drawn since no one was sure of the qualifiers then.

“When the regular Season came to an end, rather than comply with the NBBF’s directive, the outgone Board invited all the qualified clubs to Ilorin and Kano for the Atlantic and Savannah Conference Final 6 Tournaments respectively.”

The NBBF president explained that “without recourse to the NBBF which apart from being recognized by the Federal Government, the NOC and the FIBA letter dated 26th July, 2017, the former board led by Tijani Umar defied the new board’s directive by enticing clubs for the National Final 8 based on monetary inducements from monies received from a sponsor for the Nigerian Premier Basketball League which however found its way into private accounts.”

Kida explained that despite several acts of defiance, the NBBF was still magnanimous enough to write a letter to the clubs with a deadline of 9th October, 2017 to explain why disciplinary actions should not be taken against them for defying the federation.

In the case of Kano Pillars and Gombe Bulls, they have taken the matter to the National Assembly while orchestrating a campaign of calumny in the media and other strata of Nigerian life against the NBBF.”

Kida wondered why Tijani Umar and his cronies chose to create a faction out of all the 34 National Federations whose elections were conducted under the supervision of the NOC and the subsequent inauguration of the authentic Boards by the Minister for Youths & Sports, Barrister Solomon Dalung.

Meanwhile, the NBBF will decide on several issues, including its representatives in the FIBA Zone 3   Champions Cup Qualifiers for Men within the next few days, taking into consideration all the attendant issues that will ensure the best for basketball in Nigeria.

Post Views: 13
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Copy and Paste my N320,000 - N780,000 monthly system. Click Here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

For Business trainings, financing, mentorship, join Millionaires Academy. 457 businesses started!

26 Years Old Stubborn Pile GONE! Thanks to this "Strange" Herb

Join EXPORT and AGRIBUSINESS Club today. Click Here!

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

2019 presidency: No automatic ticket for Buhari –Akande

— 13th October 2017

From Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and former interim national chairman of the party, Chief Bisi Akande, has said President Muhammadu Buhari will not get automatic ticket to contest the 2019 presidential poll. He said this in Ibadan yesterday, while briefing newsmen after a meeting of the leadership of…

  • World Bank warns Nigeria against dependence on oil

    — 13th October 2017

    From Amechi Ogbonna, Washington DC The World Bank President Jim Yong Kim, Thursday, called on the governments of Nigeria and other developing countries to urgently make critical investments that would shield their economies from sudden shocks in the global economy in the years ahead, warning that the GDP growth that saw the country out of…

  • Osinbajo to address NESH Oil & Gas roundtable

    — 13th October 2017

    Efforts at creating a more conducive environment for the oil and gas sector will receive fresh impetus today as Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo will lead dignitaries to a brainstorming session in Asaba, Delta State. Among those expected are the Speaker of the House of Representatives,  Yakubu Dogara, captains of industry experts and many others. Osinbajo is…

  • Internet users in Nigeria increase to 92m

    — 13th October 2017

    By Bisi Olaleye The internet users and data subscribers in Nigeria’s telecommunications networks marginally increased to 92 million in August. The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) made this known in its monthly Internet Subscribers Data made available on its website yesterday. According to the commission, the overall figure showed an increase of 739,975 subscribers in August…

  • Property Watch: Problem of foundation crack

    — 13th October 2017

    By Will Decker One of the biggest concerns for home buyers, and many homeowners, is when they see cracks in their house’s foundation.  If you have a crack, or cracks, in your house’s foundation, you have a problem, but the problem is very often not a big one.  Foundation cracks, usually, only mean that you…

Archive

October 2017
M T W T F S S
« Sep    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share