NBB of C, Monarch Promotions line up WBU fights for April 7

NBB of C, Monarch Promotions line up WBU fights for April 7

— 14th March 2018

Joe Apu

The Nigeria Boxing Board of Control, NBB of C in conjunction with US based Monarch Promotions have lined up two World Boxing Union title bouts in an event tagged Boxfest on April 7 at the Eko Convention Centre.

According to the President of the NBB of C, Dr. Rafiu Ladipo, the event which promises to the first of its kind in Nigeria meets with his promise to help move boxing to another level. “This event is in fulfillment of the promise I made on assumption of office as President of the NBB of C. So far, the NBB of C has had seven promotions and we’re not relenting as the Boxfest will add another feather to our cap.

“It may interest you to know that this promotion had interests from Mexico, USA, Europe and Australia but Monarch Promotions which is owned by a Nigerian thought otherwise by bringing it to Nigeria.”

Prince Stanley Williams, CEO of Monarch Promotions based in Las Vegas said the Boxfest is one that would bring together the best boxers from around the world under one roof.

“The Boxfest is compromised of champions from around the world. There would be title fights aside from other bouts as well as an award night with personalities like Riddick Bowe and Rick Mercer confirmed to be present.”

He stated that aside from the WBU Super Middleweight and Welterweight title bouts between King David (Nigeria) vs Daniel Soar and Chopchop Corley vs Patrick Lopez other bouts would involve Jesus Ortega, Aaron Coley, Paul Valenzuela, Eugen Buchmueller and Sule Olugbade.

