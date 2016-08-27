The Sun News
NairaBet advert
Latest
27th August 2016 - Restructuring: Any region is free to go –Adamu Ciroma
27th August 2016 - Richard Branson survives bike crash, says ‘I thought I’d die’
27th August 2016 - Buhari approves governing boards for NPA, NIMASA
27th August 2016 - How we planned to collect N2b ransom from Otedola
27th August 2016 - Why I’m still single –Ruggedman, rapper
27th August 2016 - Ogechi Nwachinemere 07037374055
27th August 2016 - NBA calls for EFCC’s reform
26th August 2016 - Lifeline for the helpless
26th August 2016 - Osinbajo advocates strong institutions as way out of economic woes
26th August 2016 - Time to review Nigeria’s failure in Rio
Home / Cover / National / NBA calls for EFCC’s reform
Abubakar-Balarabe-Mahmoud

NBA calls for EFCC’s reform

— 27th August 2016

■ As Buhari hails new Bar leaders

From: TONY JOHN, Port Harcourt and Juliana        Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

The new President of the Nigerian Bar Association, Mr Abubakar Mahmoud SAN, has stated that there was need to reform the operations of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), and remove the responsibility of prosecuting financial crime suspects from the Commission.
Mahmoud made the call yesterday, in his inaugural address in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, at the last session of the annual conference of the body.
He said that the mandate of the anti-graft czar should be spelt out, maintaining that the Commission should focus on investigating allegations of financial crime and not prosecution.
The new NBA president further said that EFCC should be protected from undue political interference and not report its operations to the presidency, adding that an independent body should be saddled with the responsibility for prosecuting financial crime suspects.
Mahmoud also said that the NBA under his leadership would fight against judicial corruption, emphasising that his tenure would make the judiciary unattractive for corrupt lawyers.
He disclosed that the number of internally displaced persons  (IDPs) due to the Boko Haram menace was 2.3 million, assuring that the body would offer services to the victims and communities affected.
Speaking further, the president promised that the association would provide legal services to persons and communities affected by militant activities and reduce tension in the Niger Delta region.
According to him, the body would also set up a special committee to monitor issues relating to human rights in the Northeast.
In the same vein, President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) on the inauguration of its new executive led by Mr. Abubakar Balarabe Mahmoud at the 2016 Annual General Conference held in Port Harcourt.
This is even as he has urged Mahmoud to use his vast experience in private practice, and public service, garnered over the years to build on the legacies of his predecessor, and contribute to reforms across the country.
The Special Adviser on Media and  Publicity,  Femi Adesina, said in a statement that Buhari also commended the outgoing executive led by Augustine Alegeh for the resourceful exchange of ideas, commitment and support for national development.
He said as the new executive settles down to work, he looks forward to having a strong and sustainable relationship with the leaders, especially in jointly tackling the challenges currently facing the nation.
He prayed that the Almighty God will grant the new NBA executive the wisdom to realize their vision for the association, and the country.

FORMER bald guy reveals #1 trick to regrow hair in 19 days

23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

How to get flat belly in just 9 days. Click Here

30% Guaranteed! Grow your money monthly on autopilot. Click here

7 simple steps to earn N300,000 monthly online working 2hrs daily

Stretch marks solutions clears stretch marks in 2 weeks. Guaranteed!

How I made N16 million legally on the Internet. You too can

Housewife reveals how to turn N9,500 into N100,000 monthly. Click Here

The EPL is back! Let's take jabs at teams!

Stretch & spot marks removed in 9 days. Click to see how

Get paid at least N8,500 daily working online. Register here!

Discover how to make money daily when people buy airtime worldwide

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Ciroma

Restructuring: Any region is free to go –Adamu Ciroma

— 27th August 2016

…But be prepared for the consequence, he warns From JACOB EDI, Abuja Right from the first republic till the present, Alhaji Adamu Ciroma has played notable roles in the political intrigues of the last five decades. Within the period, he has received accolades from his friends and earned the condemnation of his adversaries. As an…

  • Branson-Crash_sham-384x512

    Richard Branson survives bike crash, says ‘I thought I’d die’

    — 27th August 2016

    Sir Richard Branson has said he thought he was “going to die” after crashing his bike on Caribbean Island Virgin Gorda. The businessman said he was, “extremely fortunate” only to have suffered a cracked cheek and torn ligaments. Sir Richard said he was cycling down a hill when he hit a speed bump, and, “the…

  • President-Muhammadu-Buhari-in-AGH

    Buhari approves governing boards for NPA, NIMASA

    — 27th August 2016

    President Muhammadu Buhari, has approved the composition of the governing boards of the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) and the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA). A statement signed by Bolaji Adebiyi, Director (Press), Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, named the following as chairmen and members of the two parastatals….

  • gunmen

    How we planned to collect N2b ransom from Otedola

    — 27th August 2016

    ■ Suspect confesses plot to abduct oil magnate BY VINCENT KALU Ikechukwu Daniel, who is an alleged member of a kidnap gang that operates in the Southwest part of the country, has revealed how oil magnate and billionaire businessman, Chief Femi Otedola, escaped being kidnapped by his gang, while attending a ceremony in Ibadan, Oyo…

  • Rapper

    Why I’m still single –Ruggedman, rapper

    — 27th August 2016

    By RITA OKOYE Sensational rapper, Michael Stephens popularly known as Ruggedman, has opened up to Entertainer on the reason he has remained single over the years. Find out in this interview. What is Ruggedman up to lately? Yeah! I released a song last week featuring 9ice. People never expected it. It really came as a…

  • Abubakar-Balarabe-Mahmoud

    NBA calls for EFCC’s reform

    — 27th August 2016

    ■ As Buhari hails new Bar leaders From: TONY JOHN, Port Harcourt and Juliana        Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja The new President of the Nigerian Bar Association, Mr Abubakar Mahmoud SAN, has stated that there was need to reform the operations of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), and remove the responsibility of prosecuting financial crime suspects…

  • Yemi-Osinbajo

    Osinbajo advocates strong institutions as way out of economic woes

    — 26th August 2016

    From PAUL OSUYI, Asaba FOR the country to get out of the present economic wood and ensure efficient service delivery, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has advocated the building of string institutions, insisting that without strong institutions, economic delivery and development would fail. Mr. Osinbajo stated this yesterday in Asaba, Delta State while declaring open a…

  • Frank Jacobs

    Reduce MPR to 5% –MAN urges FG

    — 26th August 2016

    From Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan The President of Manufacturers’ Association of Nigeria (MAN), Dr. Frank Jacobs, has said that if the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari is serious about diversification of the economy, the nation’s benchmark interest rate should be reviewed downward to five per cent, from the  current Monetary Policy Rate (MPR) of 14 per…

  • CBN-Building

    Body of bank ceos pledges to resolve forex issues with CBN

    — 26th August 2016

    By Isaac Anumihe against the backdrop of the ban of nine banks by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) from accessing foreign exchange in interbank market, the Body of Bank Chief Executives yesterday stepped into the fray  with a view to resolving the forex controversy with the Central Bank of Nigeria. The CEOs had resolved…

  • godwin-obaseki

    I’ll develop new cities –Obaseki

    — 26th August 2016

    Governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Mr. Godwin Obaseki,  has promised to decongest the high traffic in the city by opening up new towns through infrastructural development and establishment of industries that would give every community in the state a sense of belonging. Speaking at the palace of the Okaevbo of Urhonigbe, HRH,…

Archive

August 2016
M T W T F S S
« Jul    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351