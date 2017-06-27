NB urges teachers to apply for 2017 MTOY

Nigerian Breweries Plc has called on teachers across the nation to register for 2017 Maltina Teacher of the Year (MTOY) through the provided website for the programme.

The search for 2017 MTOY has started gathering momentum as more teachers across the country have started taking advantage of the opportunity by visiting the MTOY website to submit their entries.

Organisers of the competition and various stakeholders in the nation’s education sector had, at the flag-off of the event last month, encouraged teachers in both public and private secondary schools, to participate in the innovative award aimed at rewarding teachers and the teaching profession in the country.

Corporate Affairs Adviser of Nigerian Breweries Plc, Mr. Kufre Ekanem, disclosed that entries have been received from teachers in many states and the Federal Capital Territory. He advised interested teachers to download application forms from the Maltina website before the July 7 deadline. According to him, application forms should be completed and uploaded to the website or sent by email or by post.

Ekanem restated that the MTOY initiative is to reward commitment and diligence to duty by exceptional teachers across the country. It is executed on the platform of Nigerian Breweries Felix Ohiwerei Education Trust.

As was the case last year, each state champion will get N500,000 while the top 10 teachers will be recognised before the grand winners are announced. The first and second runners-up will receive trophies and an additional N1 million and N750, 000 respectively.

“It is our hope that, through the Maltina Teacher of the Year initiative, we can inspire this nation to accord our teachers their deserved credit and bring back respect to the teaching profession in Nigeria,” Ekanem said. “As partners for development, we solicit the support of all education stakeholders and our friends in the media towards the success of this initiative.”