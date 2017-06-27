The Sun News
NB urges teachers to apply for 2017 MTOY

NB urges teachers to apply for 2017 MTOY

27th June 2017

Nigerian Breweries Plc has called on teachers across the nation to register for 2017 Maltina Teacher of the Year (MTOY) through the provided website for the programme.

The search for 2017 MTOY has started gathering momentum as more teachers across the country have started taking advantage of the opportunity by visiting the MTOY website to submit their entries.

Organisers of the competition and various stakeholders in the nation’s education sector had, at the flag-off of the event last month, encouraged teachers in both public and private secondary schools, to participate in the innovative award aimed at rewarding teachers and the teaching profession in the country.

Corporate Affairs Adviser of Nigerian Breweries Plc, Mr. Kufre Ekanem, disclosed that entries have been received from teachers in many states and the Federal Capital Territory. He advised interested teachers to download application forms from the Maltina website before the July 7 deadline.  According to him, application forms should be completed and uploaded to the website or sent by email or by post.

Ekanem restated that the MTOY initiative is to reward commitment and diligence to duty by exceptional teachers across the country. It is executed on the platform of Nigerian Breweries Felix Ohiwerei Education Trust.

As was the case last year, each state champion will get N500,000 while the top 10 teachers will be recognised before the grand winners are announced. The first and second runners-up will receive trophies and an additional N1 million and N750, 000 respectively.

“It is our hope that, through the Maltina Teacher of the Year initiative, we can inspire this nation to accord our teachers their deserved credit and bring back respect to the teaching profession in Nigeria,” Ekanem said. “As partners for development, we solicit the support of all education stakeholders and our friends in the media towards the success of this initiative.”

Latest

Import duty racket: Controversy over $20bn food import bill

— 27th June 2017

By Steve Agbota Despite the Federal Government’s pledge to end food import through citizens’ empowerment for increased agricultural production, latest revelations from agriculture stakeholders have shown that Nigeria still spends about $20 billion annually importing food items. This worrisome development is coming as the Central Bank of Nigeria is spending heavily on its agriculture intervention…

Share

  • Sona Agro Allied Foods commences biscuit export to Ghana

    — 27th June 2017

    By Olabisi Olaleye Sona Agro Allied Foods, one of Nigeria’s biscuit and snack companies, has started exporting biscuits to other West African countries in support of the Federal Government’s efforts at encouraging local production as a strategy for economic growth. The first consignment of export has already departed for Ghana following a brief ribbon cutting…

    Share

  • Obasanjo, AfDB, IITA, partner 5 states to stem food crisis

    — 27th June 2017

    By Louis Ibah Nigeria’s former President Olusegun Obasanjo is partnering with the African Development Bank (AfDB), the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library (OOPL) and International Institute of Tropical Agriculture (IITA) to launch a new agricultural production initiative known as the Nigeria Zero Hunger Forum (NZHF). The forum targets boosting food production and ending hunger in the…

    Share

  • NNPC’s staff cost takes lion’s share of $33.8 bn 2016  revenue –Report

    — 27th June 2017

    The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) overhead costs took the lion share of $33.8billion it generated in 2016, latest findings from BudgIT, a data and technology civic group has revealed. Further findings of the review of the corporation’s 2016 financial/operations report by BudgIT, said NNPC’s operational expenses between 2015 and 2016 consistently outstripped its revenue earnings. Although…

    Share

  • Ghost workers: Minister warns MDAs against Budget padding

    — 27th June 2017

    Minister for Budget and National Planning, Mr Udoma Udo Udoma, has warned Federal Government Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) against padding their personnel budget proposals for the 2018 fiscal year. The Minister gave the warning in a circular to the Chief of Staff to the President, the Deputy Chief of Staff to the Vice President,…

    Share

