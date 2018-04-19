The Sun News
Nigerian Breweries

NB Plc rewards distributors, trade partners

— 19th April 2018

Steve Agbota

Nigerian Breweries (NB) Plc has rewarded its distributors and trade partners nationwide for the value they added to the company’s business in 2017, despite a tough operating environment and competition in the industry.

The distributors and trade partners were rewarded as part of the company’s commitment to continuously reward productivity and business partnership. The partnership also promised more exciting years ahead for consumers of its products across the country.

Speaking during the award ceremony in Lagos at the weekend, the company’s Sale Director, Mr. Uche Unigwe, explained that the theme of this year’s award, “Winning More Together”, was conceived to recognise and reward the excellent performance of the company’s distributors.

In his remarks, the Managing Director of Nigerian Breweries Plc, Mr. Jordi Borrut Bel, lauded the partners for long years of support and affirmed that the company looked forward to a more rewarding relationship with them in the years ahead.

Borrut Bel disclosed that the company was prepared for the challenges of the years ahead and sought the cooperation of the partners to win.

In the exciting contest, the last year winner, Ken Maduakor Group Limited from Nnewi in Onitsha marketing zone beat two others to clinch the National Champions Award as the company’s best distributor for 2017.

Ancapas Global Investment Limited from Kaduna won the National Key Transporter Award and got a plaque, an award trophy and a Mitsubishi L200 double cabin 4×4 DC Van. Priwan Ventures Limited, which won the raffle draw for the night got a Mitsubishi L200 van.

