NB Plc pledges to keep supporting Abuja golf tourney

Nigerian Breweries Plc has once again thrown its weight behind the IBB Golf and Country Club, Abuja to hold the Heineken Golf Tournament at the club’s lush golf course in Abuja.

The tournament which attracts wide participation from across Nigeria, saw Effiong Etifit emerge overall winner ahead of 248 other golfers who participated in the competition.

Sponsor of the tournament, Nigerian Breweries Plc, said its support of the tournament is in line with its commitment to Winning with Nigeria. “Our long partnership with the IBB Golf and Country Club reinforces our readiness to always partner with initiatives that further nation building and economic growth in line with our Winning with Nigeria philosophy”, said Johan Doyer, MD/CEO, Nigerian Breweries Plc.

Doyer who was represented at the prize presentation ceremony by Vivian Ikem, Head Government Relations, Nigerian Breweries Plc, further thanked the management of the IBB Golf and Country Club for the long partnership between it and Nigerian Breweries. He also thanked members of the organizing committee, for their dedication and commitment in organizing the annual event.

On his part, Sunday Ibrahim Ameh (SAN), captain of the golf club, thanked all who participated in the tournament, noting that the game of golf like Nigeria, is one of resilience, tolerance, perseverance and ultimately, victory. He especially thanked Nigerian Breweries Plc., who have been sponsor of the tournament from inception.