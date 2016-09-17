Naya Rivera: I learned about my breakup from the Internet

It is not the sort of personal development one expects to learn from the media. But former Glee star, Naya Rivera, has claimed she learned her ex-fiance, Big Sean had called off their wedding from the Internet.

And to make matters worse, she said the shock cancellation came hot on the heels of catching him at home alone with his future girlfriend, Ariana Grande.

Talking about the latter in her autobiography, Sorry Not Sorry, she said: “We’d been fighting for five straight days while he was traveling, and then on the one day that he was back in LA, he said he didn’t want to see me. It was the kindest thing a man could have said. I’ve got keys to his house. I walk in, go downstairs, and guess what little girl is sitting cross-legged on the couch listening to music.”

Naya was in a relationship with the rapper from March 2013 to April 2014. She said she found his future lover, Ariana Grande at his house when they were still together

Coincidentally the 28-year-old hip hop MC went on to romance 23-year-old Love Me Harder star, Ariana for eight months until April 2015.

However, worse was to come for Naya, as the heartless Finally Famous favourite supposedly did not even tell her to her face he was axing their engagement.

She said: “I learned that I was no longer getting married from the Internet, and at the same time as the rest of the world. Not only were we no longer getting married, but apparently we weren’t even together anymore.”