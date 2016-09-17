The Sun News
NairaBet advert
Latest
17th September 2016 - Naya Rivera: I learned about my breakup from the Internet
17th September 2016 - Best Model Nigeria: Ejiro Akpokiniovo emerges winner
17th September 2016 - I don’t have time for boy friends –Sharon Ezeamaka
17th September 2016 - I’ve always been on TV –Bovi, comedian
17th September 2016 - I cried day my ex-husband remarried –Bidoun Okeowo
17th September 2016 - The sad tale of Nigerian Paralympic gold medalist in Rio
17th September 2016 - EPL: All eyes on Ighalo, Iheanacho, Musa
17th September 2016 - FIBA Africa Zone 3 Club Championship: First Bank to play without professionals –Ahmedu
17th September 2016 - NPFL: Rangers destiny in their own hands
17th September 2016 - How Mike Awoyinfa inspired me
Home / Entertainment / Naya Rivera: I learned about my breakup from the Internet
Sam

Naya Rivera: I learned about my breakup from the Internet

— 17th September 2016

It is not the sort of personal development one expects to learn from the media. But former Glee star, Naya Rivera, has claimed she learned her ex-fiance, Big Sean had called off their wedding from the Internet.
And to make matters worse, she said the shock cancellation came hot on the heels of catching him at home alone with his future girlfriend, Ariana Grande.
Talking about the latter in her autobiography, Sorry Not Sorry, she said: “We’d been fighting for five straight days while he was traveling, and then on the one day that he was back in LA, he said he didn’t want to see me. It was the kindest thing a man could have said. I’ve got keys to his house. I walk in, go downstairs, and guess what little girl is sitting cross-legged on the couch listening to music.”
Naya was in a relationship with the rapper from March 2013 to April 2014. She said she found his future lover, Ariana Grande at his house when they were still together
Coincidentally the 28-year-old hip hop MC went on to romance 23-year-old Love Me Harder star, Ariana for eight months until April 2015.
However, worse was to come for Naya, as the heartless Finally Famous favourite supposedly did not even tell her to her face he was axing their engagement.
She said: “I learned that I was no longer getting married from the Internet, and at the same time as the rest of the world. Not only were we no longer getting married, but apparently we weren’t even together anymore.”

FORMER bald guy reveals #1 trick to regrow hair in 19 days

23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

How to get flat belly in just 9 days. Click Here

Grow your money by 30% monthly. It's guaranteed. Click here

7 simple steps to earn N300,000 monthly online working 2hrs daily

Stretch marks solutions clears stretch marks in 2 weeks. Guaranteed!

Housewife reveals how to turn N9,500 into N100,000 monthly. Click Here

The EPL is back! Let's jab and poke at teams!

Loose 10kg in 2weeks with this NAFDAC approved supplement. Get free waisttrimer

Stretch & spot marks removed in 9 days. Click to see how

Get paid at least N8,500 daily working online. Register here!

Discover how to make money daily when people buy airtime worldwide

Revealed: How Nigerians are making money in this economic rcesson

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

PIC. 12. GOV. IBRAHIM SHEMA OF KATSINA

Ex-Katsina gov, Shema hands self to EFCC

— 17th September 2016

From FRED ITUA and James Ojo,  Abuja Immediate past governor of Katsina State, Ibrahim Shema on Friday, voluntarily handed himself over to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC). The former governor who was declared wanted by the EFCC on Wednesday for alleged fraud, arrived at the Idiagbon House in Wuse 2 at 9.30 am in company…

  • Buhari returns

    Buhari leaves for 71st UN General Assembly tomorrow

    — 17th September 2016

    From JULIANA TAIWO-OBALONYE, Abuja President Muhammadu Buhari will leave Nigeria tomorrow to participate   in the 71st session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) holding from September 19-23, in New York, United States. The President, according a statement by the Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr. Femi Adesina, will also hold bilateral meetings with…

  • Federal-Government-of-Nigeria

    Recession: FG to release N350bn to MDAs

    — 17th September 2016

    From Uche Usim and Chiamaka Nzenweaku, Abuja As Nigeria intensifies efforts to  wriggle itself out of economic recession, Finance Minister, Mrs Kemi Adeosun has said about N350 billion will be disbursed to Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) next week, as capital project allocation for September. Speaking at a media briefing in Abuja, Friday, the minister…

  • ondoo

    Ondo 2016: Let’s unite, Jegede begs aggrieved PDP members

    — 17th September 2016

    A governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party in Ondo State, Eyitayo Jegede, SAN has   appealed to  aggrieved members of the party to sheathe their swords  in the interest of peace, even as he described his gubernatorial aspiration as God’s own project. Jegede who made the appeal at the Ese Odo Council area when he…

  • PRESIDENT-BUHARI-HOSTS-BIZ-MEN-B

    Buhari to sanction staffers for wrongful insertion in his speech

    — 17th September 2016

    From JULIANA TAIWO-OBALONYE, Abuja President Muhammadu Buhari has directed that those responsible for a wrongful insertion in his speech delivered on September 8, 2016 at the launch of the “Change Begins with Me’’ campaign, be sanctioned. According to the Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, paragraph nine of the 16 paragraph address Buhari read was…

  • Boko Haram

    Konduga, self-acclaimed Boko Haram spokesman rearrested in Borno

    — 17th September 2016

    FROM TIMOTHY OLANRERWAJU, MAIDUGURI and FRED ITUA, ABUJA Self-acclaimed spokesman of Boko Haram Islamist sect, Ali Sanda Umar Konduga, who was sentenced to three years imprisonment on criminal acts and freed last week, has been rearrested at the Maiduguri residence of Sen Ali Ndume, sources said. Konduga (a.ka Al-Zawahiri) had alleged Sen Ndume who is…

  • The-Naira-360x241

    Naira drops against dollar as inflation hits 17.6%

    — 17th September 2016

    The Naira on Friday depreciated in most major segments of the foreign exchange market just as inflation hits 17.6 percent. The Nigerian currency fell by N2.24 to exchange at N308.69 to the dollar at the interbank market, from N306.93 recorded on Thursday. At the Bureau De Change it closed at N420 to the dollar, N550…

  • mike-adenuga-3

    Adenuga urges parents to inculcate cultural values in children

    — 17th September 2016

    Globacom Chairman, Dr. Mike Adenuga Jr. has harped on the need for parents to bestow traditional cultural values of the Nigerian ethnic nations on their offsprings in order to preserve the unity and social cohesion taught by cultural events like the Ojude Oba festival. Dr. Adenuga, whose company, Globacom, has sponsored Ojude Oba Festival in…

  • jamb

    Admission: JAMB, varsities work to beat deadline

    — 17th September 2016

    From Fred Ezeh, Abuja The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) and other stakeholders have commenced putting  finishing touches to admission processes in the various institutions  in order to beat the November 30, 2016 deadline set by JAMB. The Board however, said that its doors remain open to attend to legitimate requests of its stakeholders…

  • NECO-LOGO-620x330

    NECO releases 2016 June/July SSCE results

    — 17th September 2016

    The National Examination Council has released the 2016 June/July Senior School Certificate Examination results. The results, announced on Friday showed that 88.51 per cent of the candidates had at least five credits in five subjects including English and Mathematics. They show a one per cent improvement in the overall performance of candidates over 2015 results,…

Archive

September 2016
M T W T F S S
« Aug    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351