The Sun News
Latest
23rd June 2018 - Navy warns personnel against hard drug
23rd June 2018 - FOR THE RECORDS: President Buhari’s address at APC National Convention in Abuja June 23
23rd June 2018 - APC Convention: Adoption of Consensus as first option excites President Buhari
23rd June 2018 - JUST IN: Oshiomhole elected APC chair
23rd June 2018 - 6,800 delegates converge on Abuja for APC National Convention
23rd June 2018 - Explosion rocks Zimbabwe president’s rally, VP injured
23rd June 2018 - Benue killings: NAF deploys 1,000 troops, 300 Special Forces
23rd June 2018 - No journalist in Nigerian detention facility – FG
23rd June 2018 - 2,000 gets free medical services in Delta
23rd June 2018 - Ekiti election: INEC, APC preloading card readers, says Fayose
Home / National / Navy warns personnel against hard drug
NAVY

Navy warns personnel against hard drug

— 23rd June 2018

Philip Nwosu

The Nigerian Navy has warned its personnel to stay away from illicit drugs, as the service frowns at the use of illicit drugs by its officers and men.

The Flag Officer Commanding Naval Training Command (NAVTRAC), Rear Admiral Obi Ofodile, gave the warning, on  Saturday, in Lagos, while addressing personnel at the 10-kilometres quarterly route march, organised by the Command.

In his words, “We conduct medical test to find out those who are well and those who are not. We go on to do route march like this to find out those who are physically fit and mentally alert.

“The purpose of the march is to identify and take care of those who are not well. The service wants to take care of them so that they will be fit.

“Certainly, you cannot perform your military duties without being physically fit and mentally alert.

“Generally in Nigeria today, if you read the newspapers, there are problems of drug abuse by youths. This is not limited to the civilians.

“So, once in a while, we alert and warn the personnel to stay clear of drugs that are not prescribed by trained medical doctors,” he said.

He lamented that 50 percent of persons who come for recruitment into the force are disqualified on the reason of illicit and use of non prescribed drugs.

Admiral Ofodile, however, lauded the command’s personnel at the end of the exercise.

No  fewer than 1,000 personnel took part in the second quarterly fitness exercise, which began at  NAVTRAC, Apapa.

The march took the participants to the Costain Bus Stop, Lagos and back to the command.

He said that the aim of the exercise was ensure  fitness and fostering esprit de corps and preventing criminality in the command’s area of responsibility.

Earlier the Chief of the Naval Staff, Rear Adm. Ibok-Ete Ibas, had said that the Navy would continue to perform its constitutional role in collaboration with other security agencies in the country to improve national security.

Admiral Ibas, who was represented by Chief of Naval Transformation, Rear Adm. Begroy Ibe-Enwo, said that the force had been a formidable partner in the internal security across the country.

Adm. Ibas, therefore, enjoined naval personnel to exhibit their duties diligently and with utmost professionalism with due regard to human right violation.

Said he, “I must encourage you not to engage in any acts of indiscipline or taking the laws into your hands in the line of duty.

” The Nigerian Navy will continue to support you by way of providing all the needs to function optimally in the area of your responsibilities.

“Additionally, I enjoin you all to show dedication to duty and unflinching support to democracy and constituted authority,” Ibas said.

He said that the importance of the Route March could not be over-empasised, as operational efficiency and combat readiness were predicated on mental and physical fitness for the armed forces.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Segun Adio

Related Articles

2 Comments

  1. Ezekiel Okeke 23rd June 2018 at 7:54 pm
    Reply

    The vanquished brainwashed terrorism mercenaries of fulani fraudulent criminal sultanate political government with its emirates nickname military, police etc. are psychologically death, do not have a choice than to be junkies. What a life do they have in the bondage of fulani fraudulent criminal sultanate political government with its emirates under the dead fraudulent political name Nigeria? They are goats slaughtered and will be slaughtered in vain in this final conquest of the Liberation Revolutionary Warfare of the natives under the natives Disintegrated Republics which secures the natives existence and future in 21st century world. The new military, police etc. under the natives Disintegrated Republics- Biafra Republic of south east, Niger Delta Republic of south south, Oduduwa Republic of south west, North East Republic, North West Republic, North Central Republic, are members of the natives Revolutionary Militant Groups- RMG etc. The final conquest ends in Sokoto the sit of the satan of this natives territory. God has put the enemy in the hands of this territory natives to crush. God given Victory is the natives. Only the Sword decides. God Is With Us!!!

  2. Rio Peter 23rd June 2018 at 9:58 pm
    Reply

    No be them still dey smuggled for it

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

NAVY

Navy warns personnel against hard drug

— 23rd June 2018

Philip Nwosu The Nigerian Navy has warned its personnel to stay away from illicit drugs, as the service frowns at the use of illicit drugs by its officers and men. The Flag Officer Commanding Naval Training Command (NAVTRAC), Rear Admiral Obi Ofodile, gave the warning, on  Saturday, in Lagos, while addressing personnel at the 10-kilometres…

  • BUHARI

    FOR THE RECORDS: President Buhari’s address at APC National Convention in Abuja June 23

    — 23rd June 2018

    ADDRESS BY HIS EXCELLENCY, MUHAMMADU BUHARI, PRESIDENT OF THE FEDERAL REPUBLIC OF NIGERIA AT THE NATIONAL CONVENTION OF ALL PROGRESSIVES CONGRESS (APC) EAGLE SQUARE ABUJA   JUNE 23, 2018   PROTOCOLS It is my pleasure to address you today, on the occasion of our great party’s 2nd National Convention and the first since we rode…

  • BUHARI

    APC Convention: Adoption of Consensus as first option excites President Buhari

    — 23rd June 2018

    NAN President Muhammadu Buhari on Saturday in Abuja commended members and leadership of All Progressives Congress (APC) for adopting consensus as a first option in the election of the party’s national officials. The President, who made the commendation at the opening of the 2018 APC National Convention held at the Eagle Square, Abuja, said the…

  • OSHIOMHOLE

    JUST IN: Oshiomhole elected APC chair

    — 23rd June 2018

    A former Governor of Edo State, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole has been affirmed as the national chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) at the national Convention of the party held, in Abuja, on Saturday. The convention also affirmed the election of 19 other officers. Details later…

  • CONVENTION

    6,800 delegates converge on Abuja for APC National Convention

    — 23rd June 2018

    NAN A total of 6,800 All Progressives Congress (APC) delegates from the 36 states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) are in Abuja to elect the party’s new national officers. The delegates are expected to elect new officers into the APC National Working Committee (NWC) whose tenure expires on June 25. President…

Archive

June 2018
S M T W T F S
« May    
 12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share