The Sun News
Latest
20th November 2017 - JUST IN: NDE begins agricultural training in 19 Northern states
20th November 2017 - Iraqi federal court annuls Kurdish independence referendum
20th November 2017 - Katsina APC gets membership boost from PDP, APGA, PRP  
20th November 2017 - Kenya’s Supreme Court upholds Kenyatta election win
20th November 2017 - Arab states stand united against ‘unacceptable Iranian aggression’
20th November 2017 - Kalu congratulates Obiano on re-election
20th November 2017 - Queen Elizabeth, Philip mark 70th year of marriage
20th November 2017 - Mugabe resigns – Source
20th November 2017 - UK commits billions to ‘industries of future’ to ward off Brexit shocks
20th November 2017 - Leaving PDP for APC is like leaving Jesus Christ for Satan – Fayose
Home / Sports / Navy test physical fitness of troops in Badagry

Navy test physical fitness of troops in Badagry

— 19th November 2017

By Philip Nwosu and Nkiru Odinkenmelu

No fewer than 200 security personnel from various security outfits, including the EFCC, NSCDC, Customs and the Police participated in a route march organised by the Nigerian Navy forward operation’s base in Badagry.
The seven kilometer walk Daily Sun gathered was to test the physical fitness of the troops and ensure that they were in good shape to carry out their constitutional duties.
Speaking after concluding the seven kilometre walk, the Commanding Officer, of the Navy’s Forward Operations Base, Navy Captain Olusina Ojebode, said that the route march was to improve the combat readiness and operational efficiency of troops.
His words: “You can only perform optimally in a sound body and mind, so this is to enhance the physical fitness of our officers and men and of our sister agencies so that there won’t be laggards.
“We as security agents assure residents that we are ready to protect them and ensure they have freedom of movement to perform their civil and legal duties,” he said.
He also reiterated the force’s commitment to secure the nation’s territorial waters as well as security of lives and property.
According to him, the exercise is also to strengthen the existing cordial relationship among all the security agencies.
Ojebode said that the idea was to promote cooperation among the security agencies in the discharge of their responsibilities to enable everyone to work together effectively.

Post Views: 30
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

Only Way Left For The Average Nigerian to End Money Worries

Midnight, pressed barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't URINATE. Normalize your PROSTATE issues here!!

Discover the Profitable Business that fetch a corper N1million. Click Here

How to make non-stop cash on the Internet. Click here!

High blood pressure? Stop managing it. Get it completely cured. Click here!

Defeat diabetes. Stop fretting. Normalize your blood sugar. Click here!!

Let's have some fun throwing jabs and jokes at the EPL Stars!

About author

Uche Atuma

1 Comment

  1. Ezekiel Okeke 20th November 2017 at 8:57 am
    Reply

    The days of Fulani criminals in this territory are over. Fulanis who are not natives in this territory, do not have native land in this territory, by so doing, do not have stake in this territory. Their days are over with their criminal caliphate, politicians, military circle etc., hidden under the fraudulent political name Nigeria- they will be crushed in the ongoing Revolution War of the natives- South East, South South, South West, North East, Middle Belt etc., they must live as foreigners in the Natives’ Disintegrated Disintegrated Republics, live quietly and lawful or vacate. Liberation of the natives has come. Freedom of the natives has come- it is irreversible. This is 21st century world. It is Biafra Republic of south east, Niger Delta Republic of south south, Oduduwa Republic of south west, North East, Middlie Belt etc.The days natives of this territory killed each other for Fulani criminals hidden under the fraudulent political name Nigeria are over. The natives will live in peace under the natives’ Disintegrated Republics with economic cooperation and assistance etc. The Fulanis who are the only enemy in this territory must live as foreigners or vacates. God Is With Us!!!

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

JUST IN: NDE begins agricultural training in 19 Northern states

— 20th November 2017

TheNational Directorate Of Employment (NDE) has kicked off agricultural training for 600 unemployed youths in 19 Northern states. Details later… Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT – can help stop use of glasses in 30 days BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here! Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income…

  • Katsina APC gets membership boost from PDP, APGA, PRP  

    — 20th November 2017

    … As Masari raises committee on LG elections From: Agaju Madugba, Katsina Ahead of the 2019 general elections, membership of the All Progressives Congress (APC), in Katsina State, received a boost at the weekend with an influx of several thousands of former members of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), People’s…

  • Kalu congratulates Obiano on re-election

    — 20th November 2017

    Former governor of Abia State, Dr. Orji Kalu has congratulated Governor Willie Obiano of Anambra State on his re-election. While commending the candidates of the political parties for exhibiting patriotism and maturity before,during and after the election, Kalu applauded the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), security agencies and other stakeholders for conducting a transparent election….

  • Mugabe resigns – Source

    — 20th November 2017

    An official source with direct knowledge of negotiations says that Zimbabwe leader, Robert Mugabe, has agreed to the terms of his resignation and a letter has been drafted. The source said generals had given into many of Mugabe’s demands including full immunity for himself and his wife, Grace, and also that he would keep his…

  • Leaving PDP for APC is like leaving Jesus Christ for Satan – Fayose

    — 20th November 2017

    Governor Ayodele Fayose of Ekiti State has laughed off insinuations of his alleged planned defection to the All Progressives Congress (APC). A former Chief Whip of the Senate and chieftain of the APC in the state, Gbenga Aluko, over the weekend, claimed that Governor Fayose was making moves to dump the People’s Democratic Party (PDP)….

Archive

November 2017
M T W T F S S
« Oct    
 12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
27282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share