Navy test physical fitness of troops in Badagry

By Philip Nwosu and Nkiru Odinkenmelu

No fewer than 200 security personnel from various security outfits, including the EFCC, NSCDC, Customs and the Police participated in a route march organised by the Nigerian Navy forward operation’s base in Badagry.

The seven kilometer walk Daily Sun gathered was to test the physical fitness of the troops and ensure that they were in good shape to carry out their constitutional duties.

Speaking after concluding the seven kilometre walk, the Commanding Officer, of the Navy’s Forward Operations Base, Navy Captain Olusina Ojebode, said that the route march was to improve the combat readiness and operational efficiency of troops.

His words: “You can only perform optimally in a sound body and mind, so this is to enhance the physical fitness of our officers and men and of our sister agencies so that there won’t be laggards.

“We as security agents assure residents that we are ready to protect them and ensure they have freedom of movement to perform their civil and legal duties,” he said.

He also reiterated the force’s commitment to secure the nation’s territorial waters as well as security of lives and property.

According to him, the exercise is also to strengthen the existing cordial relationship among all the security agencies.

Ojebode said that the idea was to promote cooperation among the security agencies in the discharge of their responsibilities to enable everyone to work together effectively.