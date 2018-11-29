Philip Nwosu

The Naval Training Command (NAVTRAC) of the Nigerian Navy has taken over 1,000 of its personnel through a 10 kilometre route match geared towards testing their physical and mental alertness, where their physical fitness were put to task.

The personnel matched from the Naval Base, in Apapa, through Ijora to Costain Roundabout and back to the base.

Flag Officer Commanding Naval Training Command, NAVTRAC, Rear Admiral Enoch Stanford, who tasked the personnel said that personnel who are not fit both in mind and in body would not be fit for naval operations both at sea and on land.

Admiral Enoch who was represented by the Chief Staff Officer of the command Rear Admiral Chris Ezekobe reiterated the need for personnel of the command to take security seriously, adding that the security of lives and property is every personnel’s business.

According to him, “The Yuletide is fast approaching and it behooves on all personnel to take the security of their lives seriously adding that as the year is coming to an end, it is a time to be careful, as it is both joyous and deadly period.”

He said as 2019 election is fast approaching, personnel are urged to remain apolitical and avoid being used during election.

“As a training command, NAVTRAC is aware of the security challenges facing the country and would ensure training is tailored to address the problems.

“We train at the tactical level and most of the personnel you see here are going back to the field.

“If we get right at the training level we will definitely get it right in the field and vice versa.

“They are foot soldiers. It behooves on them to be disciplined and vigilant in the discharge of their duties as negative elements will want to use the armed forces and other security agencies to perpetrate evil during elections.

“The military is the only institution that holds our constitution together. Once we miss it, the very fabrics called Nigeria is gone.

“I urge all members of the armed forces to see themselves as partners in the building of this great country”.