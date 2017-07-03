The Sun News
Navy releases list of successful candidates for Direct Short Service

— 3rd July 2017

The Nigerian Navy (NN) on Monday released the list of names of successful candidates for its Direct Short Service Commission (DSSC) Course 24 Selection Exercise.

The Acting Director of Information, Naval Headquarters, Capt. Suleman Dahun, said this in a statement made available to journalists in Abuja.

Dahun said candidates who participated in the selection process from April 10 to April 28 , should visit the NN website, www.joinnigeriannavy.com to check the list.

“Successful candidates are to report at Nigerian Naval College Onne, Port Harcourt, on Wednesday , July 5.

“Candidates who fail to report by 12 p.m. on Sunday July 9 will not be accepted for the training.

“The NN also wishes to use this opportunity to remind the general public, especially interested able bodied young men and women to take advantage of the ongoing recruitment exercise,” he said.

Dahun also said that the candidates seeking enlistment should register online in the ongoing Batch 27 Recruitment Exercise for ratings at www.joinnigeriannavy.com.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the ongoing registration for Batch 27 recruitment exercise for ratings commenced on July 1 and would close on July 31. (NAN)

