Home / National / Navy promotes 78 senior officers

Navy promotes 78 senior officers

— 21st November 2017

The Nigerian Navy (NN) says its Board has approved the promotion of 78 senior officers.

The Acting Director of Information, Naval Headquarters, Navy Capt. Suleman Dahun, disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja.

According to Dahun, the breakdown shows 18 Commodores were promoted to the rank of Rear Admiral, 40 Captains were promoted to the flag rank of Commodore and 20 Commanders were promoted to the rank of Captain.

“Among the newly-promoted Rear Admirals are: Commodore Michael Ebe, Director of Administration, Nigerian Defence Academy-Kaduna State, Commodore David Adeniran, Commodore Naval Drafting, Commodore Uchenna Onyia, Chief Staff Officer, Logistics Command, Oghara-Delta.

“Commodore Ahamefule Eluwa, a Moderator at the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies, (NIPSS) , Kuru-Jos and Commodore Dolapo Kolawole, Commander , NNS LUGARD, Lokoja-Kogi.

“Other new Rear Admirals are Commodore Shuwa Mohammed, Deputy Director Monitoring and Evaluation at Defence Headquarters, Commodore Maurice Eno, Commanderr, NNS BEECROFT, Commodore Abraham Adaji, Director of Operations, Naval Headquarters,” he said.

Others are: Commodore Jatau Luka, Director of Logistics, Nigerian Armed Forces Resettlement Centre, Oshodi-Lagos State, Commodore Ibikunle Olaiya, Director of Naval Intelligence, Commodore Kamarudeen Lawal, Director of Logistics, Armed Forces Command and Staff College, Jaji-Kaduna State, and Commodore Saidu Garba, Commander NNS JUBILEE, Ikot Abasi, Akwa Ibom.

Also on the list of newly-promoted Rear Admirals are: Commodore Jasson Gbassa, Director of Manning, Naval Headquarters, Commodore Sanusi Ibrahim, Deputy Director NN Liaison Senate, Commodore Samaila Lassa, Nigeria’s Defence Attache to South Africa.

As well as Commodore Muhammad Nagenu, Director of Air Operations, Naval Headquarters, Commodore Mbom Ekanem-Nesiama, Commander, Nigerian Navy Reference Hospital, Ojo-Lagos State, and Commodore Aminu Almu, Director of Naval Education, Naval Headquarters.

(Source: NAN)

