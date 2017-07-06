Navy moves against kidnappers in Lagos

By Philip Nwosu

Hard times await kidnappers in the Lagos area, as the Nigerian Navy has taken steps to forestall further abduction of school children.

According to the Flag Officer Commanding (FOC), Western Naval Command, Rear Admiral Sylvanus Abbah, the Navy has beefed up security around waterways and others routes that kidnappers use, while charging naval personnel within Lagos to be vigilant and bring an end to kidnapping through the waterways.

Admiral Abbah, who spoke while taking over command as the 37th FOC, Western Naval Command, told the naval personnel within his command that the protection of the waterways was one of the many responsibilities of the Navy.

He said: “We have sworn to defend this country by land, air and sea. The responsibilities of land defence are for the Nigerian Army; air is for the Nigerian Air Force and sea is for the Nigerian Navy. We have no option than to carry out this mandate.

“We are aware there are new dimensions to the threat we are encountering now and that is kidnapping of school children and it is happening in riverine areas. This is the area we must focus our attention, because the country looks up to us to deliver.”

He said the war against kidnappers was not what the military could fight alone, and asked the general public to volunteer information that would help the service to act swiftly.

“Kidnappers are not spirits. They are not ghosts. They live among us. If you see somebody that is unemployed or does not have any means of livelihood building mansions, it is your duty to report to the appropriate security agencies to take action,” he said.

Earlier, the outgoing FOC, Rear Admiral Ferguson Bobai, urged naval personnel to respect the rights of other Nigerians and also abide by the rule of law.