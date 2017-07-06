The Sun News
Latest
6th July 2017 - Navy moves against kidnappers in Lagos
6th July 2017 - Herdsmen killed 1,878 in 3 years, says Ortom
6th July 2017 - Badoo: Man set ablaze by mob in Ogun
6th July 2017 - Ex-Rivers REC’s trial begins October 11
6th July 2017 - Customs impounds N7m imported second-hand clothes
6th July 2017 - Ahead Nigeria, Cameroon double header : Akpeyi gets Rohr’s red card
6th July 2017 - Messi extends Barca contract till 2021
6th July 2017 - Iheanacho in Man City’s pre-season squad
6th July 2017 - …Bassey’s deal with club collapses
6th July 2017 - Lacazette joins Arsenal for club record £46.5m from Lyon
Home / Cover / National / Navy moves against kidnappers in Lagos

Navy moves against kidnappers in Lagos

— 6th July 2017

By Philip Nwosu

Hard times await kidnappers in the Lagos area, as the Nigerian Navy has taken steps to forestall further abduction of school children.
According to the Flag Officer Commanding (FOC), Western Naval Command, Rear Admiral Sylvanus Abbah, the Navy has beefed up security around waterways and others routes that kidnappers use, while charging naval personnel within Lagos to be vigilant and bring an end to kidnapping through the waterways.
Admiral Abbah, who spoke while taking over command as the 37th FOC, Western Naval Command, told the naval personnel within his command that the protection of the waterways was one of the many responsibilities of the Navy.
He said: “We have sworn to defend this country by land, air and sea. The responsibilities of land defence are for the Nigerian Army; air is for the Nigerian Air Force and sea is for the Nigerian Navy. We have no option than to carry out this mandate.
“We are aware there are new dimensions to the threat we are encountering now and that is kidnapping of school children and it is happening in riverine areas. This is the area we must focus our attention, because the country looks up to us to deliver.”
He said the war against kidnappers was not what the military could fight alone, and asked the general public to volunteer information that would help the service to act swiftly.
“Kidnappers are not spirits. They are not ghosts. They live among us. If you see somebody that is unemployed or does not have any means of livelihood building mansions, it is your duty to report to the appropriate security agencies to take action,” he said.
Earlier, the outgoing FOC, Rear Admiral Ferguson Bobai, urged naval personnel to respect the rights of other Nigerians and also abide by the rule of law.

Share

How I cure baldness using these natural techniques. Read story

23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

Healthy Heart Free up bad cholesterol can be yours. Click here!

7 Amazing steps to earn your first N300,000 online. CLICK HERE!

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Navy moves against kidnappers in Lagos

— 6th July 2017

By Philip Nwosu Hard times await kidnappers in the Lagos area, as the Nigerian Navy has taken steps to forestall further abduction of school children. According to the Flag Officer Commanding (FOC), Western Naval Command, Rear Admiral Sylvanus Abbah, the Navy has beefed up security around waterways and others routes that kidnappers use, while charging…

Share

  • Herdsmen killed 1,878 in 3 years, says Ortom

    — 6th July 2017

    From Rose Ejembi, Makurdi Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, has alleged that suspected herders killed over 1,878 people, with property worth billions of naira destroyed in 12 local government areas of the state between 2013 and 2016. According to the governor, 750 persons were injured, while 200 are still missing, with over 99,427 households affected…

    Share

  • Badoo: Man set ablaze by mob in Ogun

    — 6th July 2017

    From Laide Raheem, Abeokuta A middle-aged man, suspected to be a member of the dreaded Badoo cult group, was yesterday set ablaze by an angry mob in Magbo Ogijo, Sagamu Local Government Area of Ogun State. The suspect, it was gathered, was in possession of the severed head of a baby. It was also learnt…

    Share

  • Ex-Rivers REC’s trial begins October 11

    — 6th July 2017

    From Tony John, Port Harcourt A Federal High Court sitting in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, has fixed October 11, 2017, to commence hearing on the matter between the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and former Rivers State Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Dame Gesila Khan, and one other person. The former REC is being tried…

    Share

  • Customs impounds N7m imported second-hand clothes

    — 6th July 2017

    From Agaju Madugba, Katsina The Katsina State command of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has impounded a trailer-load of imported used clothes said to have a street value of about N7 million. The Customs also, at a ceremony in Katsina, handed over a middle-aged man who was apprehended with Tramadol Hydrochloride, classified as hard drug,…

    Share

Archive

July 2017
M T W T F S S
« Jun    
 12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351
Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Share