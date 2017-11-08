The Sun News
Latest
8th November 2017 - Navy launches “Octopus Grip” to combat crime in Delta
8th November 2017 - House to probe Customs import revenue/waivers
8th November 2017 - Sky could close down Sky News in Fox takeover bid
8th November 2017 - Army destroy 46 oil bunker sites in Niger Delta
8th November 2017 - SGF denies extension of NDDC Board
8th November 2017 - Boko Haram: Adamawa Govt. delegation visits Gulak, commiserates with people
8th November 2017 - Potentials in real estate market untapped- Adefarasin
8th November 2017 - Anguish as victims of Plateau latest attack are buried
8th November 2017 - The Sun reporter nominated for 2017 Golden Pen Award
8th November 2017 - I was never attacked in my constituency, says Hon. Kurfi
Home / Cover / Navy launches “Octopus Grip” to combat crime in Delta

Navy launches “Octopus Grip” to combat crime in Delta

— 8th November 2017

The Nigerian Navy Central Naval Command, has launched the Phase Two of it’s “Octopus Grip Exercise” to further combat criminalities in the maritime domain.

Rear Adm. Bello Al-Hassan,Flag Officer Commanding (FOC), Central Naval Command, performed the flag-off on Wednesday at the Warri Naval base.

Al-Hassan said the operation was to consolidate on the successes of the “Operation Rivers Sweep” that was launched by the command in January.

He said the 11 gunboats from the Nigerian Navy Ship (NNS) DELTA had been deployed for the operation, adding that the exercise would be going on simultaneously in other Commands.

“We started the first phase of the Octopus Grip which is “sea exercise” on Oct. 30 in Onne, we are here to kick-start the phase two which is “riverine operation” in Warri.

“Eleven gunboats from the NNS DELTA will be used for the exercise and it will be going on simultaneously in other Commands of the Nigerian Navy,” he said.

The FOC said shortly after the flag-off, the navy proceeded to an illegal refinery camp covering about 30 hectares in Bennett Island in Warri South to destroy some illegal refineries.

“We have used Swamp boogies to destroy their equipment about two weeks ago and they came back again, we are going to sustain this operation and continue to use Swamp boogies because it is environmental friendly,” he said.

He said that the Command had identified about 200 illegal camps with a lot of illegal refineries, adding that the exercise would help to further rid the creeks of crude oil theft

Al-Hassan appealed to the perpetrators to indulge in legal businesses noting that their action was counter-productive to the economy and the ecosystem.

“It is going to take a long time for the environment to be useful for meaningful farming, and again, it is also creating a lot of problem to the government in terms of stealing of crude oil,” he said.

The FOC, however, said that constant use of Swamp boogies and the introduction of Modular refineries later would help to nip the menace in the bud.

One helicopter was also displayed alongside the 11 gunboats at the Bennett Island. (NAN)

Post Views: 1
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

For Business trainings, skill acquisition, financing, Join Millionaires Academy. Last batch 2017

How N1600 Started Me on The Road to N25m a Year

Midnight, pressed barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't URINATE. Normalize your PROSTATE issues here!!

Discover the Profitable Business that fetch a corper N1million. Click Here

How to make non-stop cash on the Internet. Click here!

About author

Philip Nwosu

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Navy launches “Octopus Grip” to combat crime in Delta

— 8th November 2017

The Nigerian Navy Central Naval Command, has launched the Phase Two of it’s “Octopus Grip Exercise” to further combat criminalities in the maritime domain. Rear Adm. Bello Al-Hassan,Flag Officer Commanding (FOC), Central Naval Command, performed the flag-off on Wednesday at the Warri Naval base. Al-Hassan said the operation was to consolidate on the successes of…

  • House to probe Customs import revenue/waivers

    — 8th November 2017

    The House of Representatives on Wednesday mandated its Committee on Customs and Excise to investigate the handling of import duty revenues, waivers and bonds on import duties. The services, the House said, were carried out by the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) from 2010 to date. It said the committee would also determine the nature and…

  • Sky could close down Sky News in Fox takeover bid

    — 8th November 2017

    Sky has warned it could close down Sky News if it proves a sticking point with regulators in its £11.7bn takeover by Murdoch-owned 21st Century Fox. The threat to review the future of the news channel if a deal is blocked was made in a submission by Sky to the UK Competition and Markets Authority….

  • Army destroy 46 oil bunker sites in Niger Delta

    — 8th November 2017

    The Nigerian Army said it had destroyed 46 illegal bunker sites in Akwa Ibom, Bayelsa and Rivers at the just-concluded Exercise Crocodile Smile II. Col. Aminu Iliyasu, Spokesman of 6 Division, Nigerian Army, Port Harcourt, said in a statement that several wooden boats and barges loaded with huge quantity of crude oil were seized. Iliyasu…

  • SGF denies extension of NDDC Board

    — 8th November 2017

    The Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) Mr Boss Mustapha has denied an alleged extension of the present board of the Niger Delta Development Commission ( NDDC). He was reacting to Senate’s resolve to investigate the allegation, made by Sen. Emmanuel Paulker (PDP Bayelsa ). The SGF reaction came in a letter signed…

Archive

November 2017
M T W T F S S
« Oct    
 12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
27282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share