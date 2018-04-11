Navy hands over impounded vessel to EFCC in Bayelsa

The Sun News
NAN

The Nigerian Navy Forward Operation Base (FOB) in Brass Local Government Area of Bayelsa State, on Wednesday, handed over impounded Barge Podium of vessel to the officials of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

The FOB Commanding Officer, Navy Capt. Adamu Yahaya, who handed over the vessel to EFCC in Formoso, Egwuama of Brass area of the state, said the vessel was laden with unspecified quantities of products, suspected to be illegally refined Automated Gasoline Oil (AGO).

Yahaya also said the vessel was seized in May 2017 at a creek in Alaki area of Rivers, adding that the suspects on board fled when they sighted the Navy gunboat.

He said the handing over of the vessel to the commission was in compliance with the naval headquarters’ directives.

“The Nigerian Navy has been given the mandate to apprehend any ship suspected to be carrying out illegalities in the Nigerian maritime domain, however, by law, we are not allowed to carry out prosecution of offenders.

“We are directed to handover seized vessels to the EFCC for further investigations and possible prosecution,” he said.

A Senior Detective Superintendent and leader of the EFCC team from Port Harcourt Zonal office, Mr. Abdullahi Musa, received the vessel and promised that EFCC would carry out thorough investigation into the matter.

“We will carry out thorough investigation with a view to determining the level of involvement, content of the vessel and prosecution of those involved.”

NAN reports that officials of the Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) took samples of the content of the vessels for further laboratory analysis.

548 N-Power beneficiaries came from Goje’s constituency

— 11th April 2018

Ali Abare, Gombe Contrary to claims by Sen. Danjuma Goje (APC, Gombe Central) suggesting that no single person benefited from the Federal Government’s Social Investment Programmes (SIPs) in Gombe State, beneficiaries of the scheme said 548 of the N-Power beneficiaries came from Goje’s constituency alone. This was disclosed, on Wednesday, when beneficiaries of the scheme…

  • PROTEST London

    Looters planning anti-Buhari protest in London – Presidency

    — 11th April 2018

    Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja The Presidency has urged Nigerians to see through what it called veiled protests by looters who have been jolted by President Muhammadu Buhari’s declaration to seek re-election in 2019, with the aim of distracting him while in London for official engagements. According to a source  in the Presidency who pleaded for anonymity,…

  • DEMYSTIFY Buhari

    I’ll demystify incumbency, defeat Buhari in 2019 – Baba-Ahmed

    — 11th April 2018

    Fred Itua, Abuja A former senator from Kaduna State and presidential aspirant on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed, on Tuesday, boasted that he would defeat President Muhammadu Buhari in next year’s presidential election. Baba-Ahmed welcomed President Buhari’s entrance into the 2019 race and added that the president has taken…

  • HIGH-HANDEDNESS Umahi

    Alleged high-handedness: Ebonyi APC urges FG to call Umahi to order

    — 11th April 2018

    Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye Abuja Members of the All Progressives Congress (APC), in Ebonyi State, on Tuesday, urged the Federal Government to call the state governor, Dave Umahi, to order over his alleged high handedness. They have also accused the governor of allegedly hijacking the Federal Government’s Social Investment Programmes in the state, excluding members of the…

  • LAUNCHES Army

    Army launches e-payroll system

    — 11th April 2018

    Molly Kilete, Abuja The Nigerian Army had launched a electronic payment system for its officers and personnel called e-NAPS. This was even as Chief of Army Budget and Accounts, Maj.-Gen. Jakko, stressed the need for the revaluation of  Nigerian army personnel details that are obsolete. The e-NAPS,  a database for the integration into the federal…

