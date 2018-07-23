– The Sun News
Latest
23rd July 2018 - Navy hands over damaged suspected vessel to owner
23rd July 2018 - 41 prison inmates regain freedom in Ebonyi
23rd July 2018 - Do I look like I’m losing sleep? Oshiomhole asks PDP
23rd July 2018 - Oshiomhole to Ngige: Inaugurate boards or be suspended from the party
23rd July 2018 - GOC cautions security operatives on inter-service rivalry
23rd July 2018 - Sokoto Islamiyah School graduates 21 on Qur’an memorisation
23rd July 2018 - BREAKING: Suicide bomber kills 7 in Borno town
23rd July 2018 - Foundation mulls 10m-man match for food security
23rd July 2018 - 2019: Ebonyi PDP’s micro zoning favours Umahi, Okorie, others
23rd July 2018 - 2019: USAID, IRI partner political parties on manifesto, promise delivery
Home / National / Navy hands over damaged suspected vessel to owner
NAVY

Navy hands over damaged suspected vessel to owner

— 23rd July 2018

Tony John, Port Harcourt

The Nigerian Navy said it has handed over a suspected illicit vessel back to its owner without conclusion of investigation by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Acting Commanding Officer, Forward Operating Base, Bonny, Commodore Ibrahim Gwaska, told newsmen on Sunday, during handover of the damaged vessel, MV OGO OLUWA, to its owner, Azamusa Nigeria Limited, in Bonny,  Rivers State.

Commodore Gwaska said the Navy decided to release the vessel following concerns that 5.69 million litres of diesel stored inside the vessel could be spilled into the sea, as the vessel had started taking in water.

According to him, the release would enable owner of the vessel to immediately commence repairs of the damaged parts of the vessel.

Gwaska said: “This release is premised due to the excessive leakages of the vessel’s hull and too much intake of water that could eventually lead to her sinking.

“We took this decision to avoid spillage of the petroleum product into the sea that could lead to degradation of the environment.

READ ALSO: 41 prison inmates regain freedom in Ebonyi

“The owner of vessel will take custody of the vessel pending conclusion of investigation by the EFCC,” he said.

Gwaska  further said that Navy would continue to take proactive steps to prevent criminals from indulging in activities that would damage maritime environment in the Niger Delta.

The commanding officer told newsmen that Naval troops had intercepted the vessel in April 6, with suspected stolen 5.69 million litres of diesel worth N1.17 billion.

He said that six smugglers onboard the vessel were immediately detained and later handed over to EFCC to conduct investigation into the matter.

“Troops sighted the vessel discreetly moving along the channel with its navigation lights and Automatic Identification System (AIS) switched off to avoid detection by the Navy

“The crew members onboard the vessel thought that we could not see the vessel, but unknown to them, we were still able to the monitor movement of the suspected illicit vessel via our radar.

“After boarding the vessel, we demanded for the vessel’s permit to lift the diesel, but no document was provided to us. Thereafter, we arrested them and later handed them to EFCC,” he said.

Gwaska said it was a crime to transport petroleum products without permit and to navigate the waterways without navigation light switched on at night.

Ms Florance Ajiwaiye took the vessel on behalf of the company, Azamusa Limited, promising to fast track repairs of the vessel’s damaged compartment to avoid sinking.

 

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Segun Adio

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

NAVY

Navy hands over damaged suspected vessel to owner

— 23rd July 2018

Tony John, Port Harcourt The Nigerian Navy said it has handed over a suspected illicit vessel back to its owner without conclusion of investigation by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC). Acting Commanding Officer, Forward Operating Base, Bonny, Commodore Ibrahim Gwaska, told newsmen on Sunday, during handover of the damaged vessel, MV OGO OLUWA,…

  • INMATES

    41 prison inmates regain freedom in Ebonyi

    — 23rd July 2018

    Obinna Odogwu, Abakaliki No fewer than 41 inmates serving various jail terms in Afikpo and Abakaliki prisons, in Ebonyi State, have been granted freedom by the Chief Judge of the state, Hon. Justice Alloy Nwankwo, during his jail delivery exercise. Of the figure, 24 were discharged, while 17 were granted bail. Among those discharged were…

  • OSHIOMHOLE

    Do I look like I’m losing sleep? Oshiomhole asks PDP

    — 23rd July 2018

    Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja National chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole, has reacted to Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) statement, saying he was licking his vomit after the ‘no loss of sleep’ comment on the Reformed-APC faction. Oshiomhole told State House Correspondents who asked if he was indeed losing sleep, after meeting with President…

  • OSHIOMHOLE

    Oshiomhole to Ngige: Inaugurate boards or be suspended from the party

    — 23rd July 2018

    Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja National chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, has told the Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr. Chris Ngige, that if he does not inaugurate the board members of federal agencies and parastatals under his ministry, he would be suspended by the party. Oshiomhole said the APC under his…

  • SECURITY

    GOC cautions security operatives on inter-service rivalry

    — 23rd July 2018

    Philip Nwosu The General Officer Commanding (GOC) 81 Division, Maj.-Gen. Enobong Udoh has called on all security operatives in Lagos to come together and work for the common goal of protecting the country’s territorial integrity. Gen. Udoh spoke against the backdrop of continued bickering among security agencies, explaining that all security organisation in Nigeria have…

Archive

July 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jun    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share