Navy hands over 3 robbery suspects to police

The Nigerian Navy has arrested three suspected armed robbers at the Sango Otta area of Ogun State.

Lt. Commander Jad Golu, Commanding Officer of the Nigerian Navy School of Music (NNSM), Sango-Otta, said the Navy arrested the suspects, Alani, 50, Ahmed, 31, and Ogunsin, a Beninoise, 30, during a routine patrol.

Said he: “Our patrol team had run into the suspects who were travelling in a blue Peugeot 306 with registration number LSD 483 ER that fateful day.

“On sighting the Navy team, the driver of the vehicle, Alani, panicked for no apparent reason and attempted to make a quick U-turn and head in the opposite direction.

“But he was not lucky, as the car ran into a ditch. It was while they were trying to bolt that they were rounded up.”

The suspects, who denied that they were robbers, could not explain how they came about the two pistols, nine rounds of ammunition, three mobile phones, charms and amulets, cash and car keys found in their possession.

Superintendent of Police, Sadiq Yusuf, who received the suspects at Police Area Command, Otta, commended the Navy for their vigilance and co-operation.

saying it was one gesture that had come to cement the cordial working relationship between the police and the Navy in the area.

He said: “There has been talk that the security agencies don’t cooperate in the area of crime fighting and peace keeping operations, but the gesture of the Navy today has helped to debunk such claims.

“On our part, we would do our best to ensure that suspects are properly investigated and their case treated appropriately.”