The Sun News
NairaBet advert
Latest
27th December 2016 - Suicide bomber killed, another arrested in Maiduguri
27th December 2016 - Confusion trails death of grandma, 4 children in fire
27th December 2016 - Ohanaeze: Nwodo is our choice for president general –Ugwuanyi
27th December 2016 - Cres Jane Agu 07088689727
27th December 2016 - Buhari’s men frustrating peace moves –Militants
27th December 2016 - Navy deploys more warships in Niger Delta
27th December 2016 - Corruption getting worse –Onaiyekan
27th December 2016 - Only women can change Nigeria –NCWS president
27th December 2016 - FG to end drug hawking by August 1, 2017
27th December 2016 - Christmas: Kalu shares rice, other gift items 
Home / Cover / National / Navy deploys more warships in Niger Delta

Navy deploys more warships in Niger Delta

— 27th December 2016

From Ben Dunno, Warri

Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Ibok Ette Ibas said the newly acquired warships commissioned by President Muhammadu Buhari in Lagos two weeks ago have been deployed in the troubled Niger Delta region.
Speaking to newsmen during the 2016 Nigerian Navy Ball, also known as Navy End of Year Party, organised for naval personnel at the Nigerian Navy Ship Delta, Warri,  Ibas said the Navy had identified areas where the ships would be useful and had deployed them accordingly.
Ibas, who was represented by the Flag Officer Commanding, Navy Logistic Command, Oghara, Rear Admiral Enyinna Ibe-Enwo, said the ships have commenced operations at the various strategic locations where they are considered useful to the economy.
“Those ships have since been deployed to strategic locations immediately after the president and Commander-in-Chief commissioned them and are being handled by trained personnel who have gone through rigorous training on how to operate them professionally.
“They are already sailing and are in perfect conditions where they have been deployed,” he said.
He also said the Navy had concluded plans to adopt a transfer exercise where personnel could spend at least five years within a command as a way of encouraging family bonding in the force.
He explained that the policy would further enhance the operational efficiency of its personnel.
He stated that the initiative known as ‘Mother Base Concept’, would enable naval personnel move with their families to their posting and spend at least five years before being redeployed to another command.
“The five years drafting appointment circle for the Navy personnel, which comprises officers and ratings, is essential to reduce incidence of family staying apart. We have realised in recent times that frequent movement of officers and men from one location to another in meeting with the requirement of the service, dislocate their families.
“We are working on a model whereby the officers or personnel are at a particular location to serve for at least five years. Within that time, we expect the officers to be familiar within that unit in that location. Family will enjoy better time among themselves, of course, the children and all the rest, such that when they are transferred to another location, they will have reasonable long time to stay with their families.”
Commending its personnel for winning the war against sea piracy, oil theft and vandalism, particularly in the Niger Delta, Ibas stressed that the service had improved and emerged one of the major naval forces in African.
Calling for more discipline among officers in the discharge of their duties, he added: “To sustain the collaborative effort in the sub-region, the Nigerian Navy must improve on its fighting capability and operational effectiveness.
“In this wise, when I came on board as Chief of Naval Staff, I promulgated a Strategic Directive 2015-1, outlining concrete steps that would help drive my vision of developing a credible naval power towards enhancing national prosperity and security.
“You realise that security issues are not ending, but I can tell you, from statistics, there is a remarkable improvement. We are not yet there, but we are hoping to get there soon and this entails not just the military report, but also the  public also supporting the Navy with information to wrestle to a logical conclusion.”
A former acting governor of Bayelsa State, Mr. Nestor Binabo, who was special guest of honour at the ceremony, commended the Nigerian Navy for ensuring that there was increased security of life and property in the region.
He appealed to the people of the region to cooperate with naval personnel for an enhanced security of national assets.
Binabo said the country’s economy would remain unstable if the continued attacks on oil facilities were not curtained through an all-inclusive collaboration between the people and security agencies.
“Until national assets in this region (Niger Delta) are protected, we cannot have a stable economy in Nigeria’, he declared.
It is imperative for our people to assist the security agencies to ensure these facilities are kept from the reach of vandals.
“The security agents cannot do much without the support of our people. We must stop oil theft, sea piracy and vandalism together,” the former governor noted.

How I cure baldness using these natural techniques. Read story

23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

How to get flat belly in just 9 days.Click Here

Grow your money by 30% monthly. It's guaranteed.Click here!

7 simple steps to earn N300,000 monthly online working 2hrs daily

Stretch marks solutions clears stretch marks in 2 weeks. Guaranteed!

Get free ecommerce website like Jumia, Konga, make N500k monthly

Get paid at least N8,500 daily working online. click and register

Receive at least $1000 weekly in your account from online businesses!

End of the year special offer to our subscribers. Claim it here

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Suicide bomber killed, another arrested in Maiduguri

— 27th December 2016

… 2016 my best year as governor, says Shettima An attempt by two suicide bombers to wreck havoc a day after Christmas has been thwarted as one of the suspects was killed and the other arrested by security personnel. While emergency workers have evacuated the remains of the female bomber, Nigerian soldiers took the other…

  • Confusion trails death of grandma, 4 children in fire

    — 27th December 2016

    •Suspects at large Stories from Paul Osuyi, Asaba THERE was confusion at the weekend in Idumuje-Ugboko community in Aniocha North Local Government Area of Delta State following the mysterious death of a grandmother and four of her children who were set ablaze by assailants on Christmas Day. Community sources said the fire was a make-belief,…

  • Ohanaeze: Nwodo is our choice for president general –Ugwuanyi

    — 27th December 2016

    From Petrus Obi, Enugu Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State yesterday disclosed that the choice of the former minister of information, Chief Nnia Nwodo for the post of president general of Ohanaeze Ndigbo was a collective decision of stakeholders of the state across political divide. Governor Ugwuanyi explained that when he was informed that the…

  • Buhari’s men frustrating peace moves –Militants

    — 27th December 2016

    From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa Barely 24 hours after President Muhammadu Buhari presented the Olive branch to Niger Delta militants, the Joint Revolutionary Council (JRC) has accused some forces in and out of government of frustrating his peace efforts. The President had on Sunday while receiving a delegation of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) residents led…

  • Navy deploys more warships in Niger Delta

    — 27th December 2016

    From Ben Dunno, Warri Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Ibok Ette Ibas said the newly acquired warships commissioned by President Muhammadu Buhari in Lagos two weeks ago have been deployed in the troubled Niger Delta region. Speaking to newsmen during the 2016 Nigerian Navy Ball, also known as Navy End of Year Party, organised…

Archive

December 2016
M T W T F S S
« Nov    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351