Navy decorates first female Commodore from North

Navy decorates first female Commodore from North

— 19th December 2017

 

 

From Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Nigerian Navy has decorated its first female Commodore from the northern part of the country Jamila Sadiq Malafa, with her new rank.

The Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Ibok-Ette Ibas, who did the decoration, commended Malafa for achieving the feat just as he tasked her to rededicate herself for further tasks ahead. The navy chief represented by the Chief of Policy and Plans, Rear Admiral Henry Babalola, at the decoration noted that Malafa’s promotion to the rank of Navy Commodore is a result of hard work.

He reminded the officer that promotions come with greater expectations and responsibilities and urged her to do her best as Nigerians expect much from her for being a pacesetter.

The navy chief who said her promotion was well deserved as she strived very hard to meet the requirements for the promotion, urged her to serve as an inspiration to other female officers who were yet to attain such feat, especially those from the northern part of the country.

“I, therefore, urge you to see the promotion as an opportunity to do more for the service, and of course, the entire nation.

“It is only then that you will be convinced that you have added value to our noble profession and by protecting the nation’s critical assets especially the maritime domain,” he said.

Speaking after the decoration, Malafa said she was humbled to have set the record, promising that she would serve the Navy to the best of her ability.

She explained that her experience had “been so wonderful shared hard work “and I am so happy that I was able to make it to the rank of Navy Commodore.”

