The Sun News
NairaBet advert
Latest
11th September 2016 - Jimoh Ibrahim’s campaign office attacked
11th September 2016 - BREAKING: Clinton “overheated” at 9/11 ceremony, collapses
11th September 2016 - Floods devaste Kogi community, thousands homeless
11th September 2016 - 9/11: Trump, Clinton attend memorial
11th September 2016 - Navy arrests six oil thieves, even as militants threaten
11th September 2016 - Eid-el-Kabir: Ambode urges patience, patriotism
11th September 2016 - DOC, HOW OFTEN CAN I TAKE ANTI-MALARIAL DRUGS?
11th September 2016 - 71-yr-old man strangled while asleep
11th September 2016 - Lagos fish farmers lose millions to flood
11th September 2016 - Real reason Hausa, Fulani clashed in Lagos –Hausa leader
Home / Cover / National / Navy arrests six oil thieves, even as militants threaten
New-armed-group-says-it-blew-up-Nigerian-oil-pipeline

Navy arrests six oil thieves, even as militants threaten

— 11th September 2016

Six persons have been arrested for oil theft within the Escravos axis of Delta state, the Nigerian Navy made the arrest on Wednesday, September 7.

The Director of Information of the Nigerian Navy, Commodore Christian Ezekobe, said in a statement on Saturday, September 10, that six of the suspects were arrested during a raid by a team from the Operations Base, Escravos at Sara Creek, Delta state.

He said the patrol team destroyed three ‘Cotonou boats’ laden with stolen crude oil. The statement added that the patrol team also recovered ‘‘one speed boat, a Cotonou boat carrying 15×10,000 litres and 2 x 5000 liters GP tanks laden with illegally refined automotive gas oil” from the suspected oil thieves.

Also said to have been recovered by the patrol team were three outboard engines and four pumping machines. Ezekobe noted that the oil was suspected to have been illegally refined at Ogboro Creek, Warri South Local Government Area.

He also said that another patrol team deployed by the FOB Escravos destroyed an illegal refinery and arrested one Endurance (surname withheld) for alleged oil theft at Ekpemu Creek in Warri South West Local Government Area.

According to him, the Navy recovered two phones, a pumping machine and hoses from the suspects. Ezekobe, who said that the Navy would hand over the suspects to the police for prosecution, restated the commitment of the Navy to carrying out its statutory responsibility of protecting the nation’s economic assets.

“In a related development, a patrol team deployed by NNS Delta on 3 September 2016 combed Benneth Island situated in Warri South LGA of Delta State.

“On arrival, the suspects fled as the team recovered 40 MT of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), one pumping machine and some hoses with which the criminals operated.

“Yet again, on 2 September 2016, a patrol team deployed by FOB Escravos located and destroyed an illegal refinery as well as a very large Cotonou boat laden with product suspected to be stolen crude oil.

“In the course of the operation one Mr Endurance Okogba Edirin was arrested for involvement in the operations of the illegal refinery and suspected crude oil theft in Ekpemu cooking camp at Ekpemu Creek in Warri South West LGA in Delta State.

“Some items recovered were 2 mobile phones, one pumping machine and hoses. “In all the cases, investigations have commenced and the suspects would be promptly handed over to the prosecuting agencies for further action.

“The Nigerian Navy is therefore appealing to the general public especially those with legitimate businesses in the maritime sector to avoid criminal acts as the service is willing, able and ready to carry out its constitutional mandate of protecting the economic assets of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.”

Meanwhile, a militant group, Niger Delta Greenland Justice Mandate (NDGJM) last night threatened to bomb another oil facility in protest against alleged random arrests by the military under the guise of looking for its members.

The group, which claimed it is not Urhobo Militant, denounced one , who was arrested last week along Abraka-Agbor road as one of its key members.

It said in a statement signed by its spokesman, Aldo Agbalaja, “Again, the Nigerian Army, in a bid to save face, announced the arrest of ‘the declarer of Operation Crocodile Tears’ and its spokesman said his name is Gabriel Ogbudje.

“By the so-called arrest, these jesters are suggesting that they have finally reached the Niger Delta Greenland Justice Mandate. For the avoidance of doubts, we do not know this said Gabriel Ogbudje as either a member or leader so we wonder why he was attributed with the mandate’s ongoing operation,” it added.

The Urhobo militant group decried the ongoing military exercise code-named Operation Crocodile Smile saying it was just a charade.

“The ongoing so-called operation, which the deceptive military administration has guised as an innocent training drill (Operation Crocodile Smile) is nothing but a facade, put together just to retire freshly stolen military fund and in the bid to make the cover-up look tight.

“These unprofessional and ill-trained men have been feverishly engaged in a spree of blind arrests; just anyone that comes in sight, which explains the senseless arrest and parade of a septuagenarian, some teenagers and a pregnant woman as militants.

“The High Command of the Niger Delta Greenland Justice Mandate has watched with disgust the unprofessional approach of the Nigerian armed forces in their so-called campaign against our struggle and we feel sad to say this system is a pathetic waste of time and the resources of the peoples of this contraption called Nigeria.

“How can a supposedly national defense force operate without precise intelligence, but will rather use the people’s resources to buy cover-ups for itself?”, it asked.

“To prove to the world that the Nigerian armed forces have been engaged in a blind and random arrest of mostly innocent and helpless community people, we shall be making a very loud statement to intimidate the smiling crocodile,” it said.

Meanwhile, OML 30 Community Developmet Board, comprising representatives of Isoko, Urhobo, Itsekiris and Ndokwas, yesterday decried the destruction of oil facilities in Urhoboland, noting that it was not in the character of Urhobos to employ violence in agitating for their rights. OML 30 is a body put together by the government and Joint Venture Partners (JVP) by oil companies for the development of host communities to multinational oil firms operating in Delta Central district in Delta Sate.

Chairman of the Board, Hon. Morris Idiovwa said in a statement that the Urhobos were still mindful of the fact that not all problems were solvable through force of violence. He therefore appealed to youths in Urhoboland to embrace peace stressing that they should not turn the area to a battle ground which they might regret later, apparently referring to the activities of the militant group.

“So much as we desire our people and our land to receive the appropriate return for their contributions to Nigeria’s national development, through our physical labour and natural resources, we believe there are many routes to access to access the market.

“Urhobo nation has been patient and peaceful and we believe that we are drawing closer to getting our dues from the Nigerian union, therefore, we want to call on all our youths not to give in to the lure and invitation to violence.

“Violence is not our pattern, that is not who we are. We do not want to turn Urhobo land to a battle ground and so we call on all youth groups and their leadership to reach out to all our youths not to start a process that is likely to soil the good name that our fore-fathers bequeathed to us,” he pleaded.

Hon. Idiovwa decried a couple of unwholesome activities in parts of Urhobo land which he said have led to the destruction of some valuable oil and gas assets.

He therefore assured the federal government and the oil prospecting companies operating in Urhoboland that the board will do all that is needed to be done to end incidences of oil destructions in the area.

(Source: NAIJ)

FORMER bald guy reveals #1 trick to regrow hair in 19 days

23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

How to get flat belly in just 9 days. Click Here

Grow your money by 30% monthly. It's guaranteed. Click here

7 simple steps to earn N300,000 monthly online working 2hrs daily

Stretch marks solutions clears stretch marks in 2 weeks. Guaranteed!

Housewife reveals how to turn N9,500 into N100,000 monthly. Click Here

Loose 10kg in 2weeks with this NAFDAC approved supplement. Get free waisttrimer

Stretch & spot marks removed in 9 days. Click to see how

Get paid at least N8,500 daily working online. Register here!

Discover how to make money daily when people buy airtime worldwide

About author

Philip Nwosu

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

dsc_2252_0

Jimoh Ibrahim’s campaign office attacked

— 11th September 2016

(AKURE) The campaign office of a factional gubernatorial candidate of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the November 26 Governorship election in Ondo State, Barrister Jimoh Ibrahim (CFR), was on Saturday night, attacked and vandalized by unknown hoodlums in Akure, the state capital. The newly renovated building is located along the busy Oyemekun road, in Akure….

  • CsFVS0IWAAA-87y

    BREAKING: Clinton “overheated” at 9/11 ceremony, collapses

    — 11th September 2016

    U.S Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Rodham Clinton reportedly fainted on the way to her van after she abruptly left the 9/11 memorial ceremony at Ground Zero of the attack on the 15th anniversary, having to be helped into her vehicle by a protective detail. Hillary Clinton 9/11 NYC pic.twitter.com/q9YnsjTxss — Zdenek Gazda (@zgazda66) September 11,…

  • Kogi-flood

    Floods devaste Kogi community, thousands homeless

    — 11th September 2016

    (Emmanuel Adeyemi – LOKOJA) Property worth millions of naira, including farm lands have been completely destroyed by ravaging floods that have rendered many homeless in Uchuchu community in Ibaji local government area of Kogi State. The floods were a result of overflow of water from the banks of the River Niger, in addition to torrential rainfalls experienced…

  • trumpandbloomberg

    9/11: Trump, Clinton attend memorial

    — 11th September 2016

    Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump visited Ground Zero in New York on Sunday, for ceremonies marking the 15th anniversary of the terrorist attacks of September 11 2001. In an unusual appearance together two weeks before the first presidential debate and 58 days before election day, 8 November, the Democratic and Republican nominees were to keep…

  • New-armed-group-says-it-blew-up-Nigerian-oil-pipeline

    Navy arrests six oil thieves, even as militants threaten

    — 11th September 2016

    Six persons have been arrested for oil theft within the Escravos axis of Delta state, the Nigerian Navy made the arrest on Wednesday, September 7. The Director of Information of the Nigerian Navy, Commodore Christian Ezekobe, said in a statement on Saturday, September 10, that six of the suspects were arrested during a raid by…

  • Akinwunmi-Ambode-560x390

    Eid-el-Kabir: Ambode urges patience, patriotism

    — 11th September 2016

    The Governor of Lagos State Governor, Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode on Sunday called on Muslims in Nigeria to imbibe the values of sacrifice and endurance as they join their counterparts worldwide to celebrate this year’s Eid-el-Kabir. In his Sallah message signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Habib Aruna, Governor Ambode said the period of the…

  • NDLEA

    Female pilgrim in NDLEA net excretes six more wraps of cocaine

    — 11th September 2016

    ONE week after she excreted 76 pellets of drugs that tested positive to cocaine, Ms. Binuyo Basari Iyabo, a pilgrim who was recently arrested by the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) during the outward screening of passengers on an Emirates flight from Abuja to Medina, through Dubai, has excreted six more wraps of the…

  • MECCA, SAUDI ARABIA - SEPTEMBER 23: Muslim pilgrims are seen on the Mount Arafat, also known as Jabal al-Rahmah (Mount of Mercy), where the Prophet Mohammed is believed to have given his final sermon, in Mecca, Saudi Arabia on September 23, 2015, ahead of the climax of hajj. Muslim pilgrims, dressed in white, headed to Mount Arafat, in western Saudi Arabia, to take part in the main rituals of the annual hajj and to become pilgrims on the eve of Eid al-Adha (Feast of Sacrifice). (Photo by Ozkan Bilgin/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)

    Today is Arafat Day

    — 11th September 2016

    By Omoniyi Salaudeen Over two million pilgrims from all over the world, including Nigerians, will today converge on Mount Arafat (the mount of Mercy) as this year’s hajj climaxes in Saudi Arabia. The 9th Day of Dul-Hijjah is usually designated as the Arafat Day when millions of pilgrims gather at the plain of Arafat as…

  • damilola

    ENTREPRENEUR: Why I never chased a university degree –Damilola Jegede, financial technology expert

    — 11th September 2016

    By Bolatito Adebayo Naira Box is a digital wallet which enables you to shop without the burden and risk of carrying cash. It was founded by Tokunbo Adetona, Damilola Jegede and Jay Chikezie. Recently, Sunday Sun spoke to Damilola Jegede, the CEO and head developer at Naira Box.  Damilola Jegede, a financial technology expert, has…

  • Chris

    unstable exchange rate, ignorance limit e-commerce –Chris Udeji, CEO, Adiba Online Shopping Limited

    — 11th September 2016

    By Ayo Alonge Business, according to the Chief Executive Officer of Adiba Online Shopping Limited, Chris Udeji, only thrives if government provides the enabling environment to international standards. In this interview, the Enugu-born businessman who chairs one of the leading online shopping malls in the country, fields questions on e-commerce shedding light on the administration …

Archive

September 2016
M T W T F S S
« Aug    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351