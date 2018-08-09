Naval personnel, 5 others perish in auto crash in Rivers

Tony John, Port Harcourt

No fewer than six persons, including a personnel of the Nigerian Navy, lost their lives and scores wounded, in a road accident involving, in Rivers State.

The accident occurred, on Thursday morning, involving two vehicles around East-West road in Emohua Local Government Area of Rivers State.

An eyewitness account revealed that the accident involved a commercial Hiace bus, which loaded with over 14 passengers from Port Harcourt heading outside the state.

The source, who gave his name as Jerome Omerengi, said the bus collided with a peloader, and went in flames with an unconfirmed number of casualties and survivors.

Another person, who also witnessed the accident, gave the name of the Naval officer as Odumegu P. C with the rank of Assistant Superintendent.

The source, Samuel Azundah, said some of the passengers that lost their lives, were burnt beyond recognition, while some sustained injuries and had been rushed to nearby hospital by some passers-by .

However, security operatives had also arrived the scene of the incident to ascertain the level of casualties and damage.