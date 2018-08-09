– The Sun News
Latest
9th August 2018 - Naval personnel, 5 others perish in auto crash in Rivers
9th August 2018 - Group accuses senator of working against APC’s interest
9th August 2018 - 2018 Hajj: Be of good conduct, Obaseki tells Edo pilgrims
9th August 2018 - Obiano’ll be last APGA gov. in Anambra – PDP
9th August 2018 - NFF Electoral Committee amends 2018 Executive Committee time-table
9th August 2018 - Lions Club turns attention to building public conveniences
9th August 2018 - DSS reviewing cases of unlawful detentions, rights abuses – Acting DG
9th August 2018 - Seamaster ITTF Open: Sponsor takes full responsibility for injured players
9th August 2018 - IPOB revokes Ohanaeze, S’ East Govs peace accord
9th August 2018 - Okowa condoles with Dickson over mother’s death
Home / National / Naval personnel, 5 others perish in auto crash in Rivers
NAVAL

Naval personnel, 5 others perish in auto crash in Rivers

— 9th August 2018

Tony John, Port Harcourt

No fewer than six persons, including a personnel of the Nigerian Navy, lost their lives and scores wounded, in a road accident involving, in Rivers State.

The accident occurred, on Thursday morning, involving two vehicles around East-West road in Emohua Local Government Area of Rivers State.

An eyewitness account revealed that the accident involved a commercial Hiace bus, which loaded with over 14 passengers from Port Harcourt heading outside the state.

READ ALSO: Group accuses senator of working against APC’s interest

The source, who gave his name as Jerome Omerengi, said the bus collided with a peloader, and went in flames with an unconfirmed number of casualties and survivors.

Another person, who also witnessed the accident, gave the name of the Naval officer as  Odumegu P. C with the rank of Assistant Superintendent.

The source, Samuel Azundah, said some of the passengers that lost their lives, were burnt beyond recognition, while some sustained injuries and had been rushed to nearby hospital by some passers-by .

However, security operatives had also arrived the scene of the incident to ascertain the level of casualties and damage.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Segun Adio

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

NAVAL

Naval personnel, 5 others perish in auto crash in Rivers

— 9th August 2018

Tony John, Port Harcourt No fewer than six persons, including a personnel of the Nigerian Navy, lost their lives and scores wounded, in a road accident involving, in Rivers State. The accident occurred, on Thursday morning, involving two vehicles around East-West road in Emohua Local Government Area of Rivers State. An eyewitness account revealed that…

  • APC

    Group accuses senator of working against APC’s interest

    — 9th August 2018

    Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin A group, the FINAL YES Social Political Group, on Thursday, accused the senator representing Edo North Senatorial District in the Senate, Sen. Francis Alimikhena, of working against the interest of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for allegedly aligning with the Senate President, Bukola Saraki. Spokesperson for the group, Adoga J. Ibrahim, made…

  • Conduct

    2018 Hajj: Be of good conduct, Obaseki tells Edo pilgrims

    — 9th August 2018

    NAN Gov. Godwin Obaseki of Edo on Thursday advised the 130 Saudi Arabia-bound pilgrims from the state to be of good conduct while in the Holy land. Obaseki, who gave the advice in a farewell address to the pilgrims at the Hajj Camp in Benin, charged them to make the state proud and a reference point…

  • OBIANO

    Obiano’ll be last APGA gov. in Anambra – PDP

    — 9th August 2018

    Geoffrey Anyanwu, Awka The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), on Thursday, said the incumbent Governor of Anambra State, Chief Willie Obiano would be the last All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) Governor in the state. The PDP vowed to take back Anambra State which it lost to APGA in 2006, insisting that the state belongs to the…

  • time-table

    NFF Electoral Committee amends 2018 Executive Committee time-table

    — 9th August 2018

    NAN The Electoral Committee set up by the Amaju Pinnick faction of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has rolled out a new time-table for elections into the federation’s Executive Committee 2018-2022. Ademola Olajire, NFF’s Director of Communications, in a statement on Thursday in Abuja said the new time-table allows for a more level-playing ground in…

Archive

August 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jul    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share