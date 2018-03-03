The Sun News
Naval officer killed by Boko Haram buried in Bayelsa

Naval officer killed by Boko Haram buried in Bayelsa

— 3rd March 2018

Femi Folaranmi,Yenagoa

Emotions ran high, on Saturday, in Yenagoa, the Bayelsa State capital, as the body of Lt. Waze Kamara Egba of the Nigeria Navy killed by Boko Haram, last Tuesday, was brought home for burial.

The late Egba, a young naval officer, was killed alongside Lt. Col. A. E. Mamudu, one of the commanding officers of the Nigeria Army Strike Force Group while on patrol on for Operation DEEP PUNCH II at Sambisa, Borno State.

Egba’s body, which had arrived at the Port Harcourt airport, Omagwa, was transported in a naval ambulance to Yenagoa where officers of the Central Naval Command joined the convoy which headed to his compound, Onopa amid tight security.

At the family compound in Onopa, close family members, including the wife, Mrs. Queen Egba, relatives and friends were in tears as the body was escorted by top naval officers.

In the message of condolence the Nigerian Navy commended the gallantry of Egba who was described by some of his course mates as a fearless officer.

In his homily, Fr. Ralph Adelana reflecting on the First letter of Paul to the Thessalonians Chapter 1 verse 13 to18 urged the family to be consoled by the fact that Egba fought a good fight and died in the active service of his fatherland.

He charged the people to reflect on their own lives and examine if they can give the sacrifice which members of the military force are giving in order to keep Nigeria peaceful.

Adelana while praying for the family for God to strengthen them also prayed for members of the Armed Forces especially those at the battle front.

A close family friend, Dr. Tari Dadiowei who described the late Egba as an easy going military officer said his death was a big blow to the Nigerian Navy and Bayelsa state.

 

  1. Ezekiel Okeke 3rd March 2018 at 6:57 pm
    

    So will any this native who is not brave to quit now the brainwashed terrorism mercenaries of fulani fraudulent criminal sultanate political government with its emirates under the dead fraudulent political name Nigeria, end up and will not have a grave in this natives territory. Nothing on earth will keep the fulani fraudulent criminal sultanate political government with its emirates in this territory of the natives. Nothing on earth will keep the dead fraudulent political name Nigeria in this territory of the natives. Any brainwashed illiterate fool who think fulani fraudulent criminal sultanate political government with its emirates under the dead fraudulent political name Nigeria can defeat this territory natives under Disintegrated Republics of the natives and do not quit now the brainwashed terrorism mercenaries of fulani fraudulent criminal sultanate political government with its emirates under the dead fraudulent political name Nigeria, must go down with the enemy in the ongoing Revolution War of the natives under the natives Disintegrated Republics which secures the natives existence and future in 21st century world, and will not have a grave in this natives territory. There is nothing call Boko Haram in this natives territory. North East natives are fighting war of the same purpose natives of this territory of the natives are fighting against the same enemy- which is war to erase fulani fraudulent criminal sultanate political government with its emirates and the dead fraudulent political name Nigeria. No reasonable native of this territory is not fighting the same war in one way or the other, knowingly or unknowingly in which the only answer is the Sword. Some are in the war in form of verbal shouting for restructuring under the dead fraudulent political name Nigeria which only the same fulani fraudulent criminal sultanate political government with its emirates under the dead fraudulent political name Nigeria opposed. The only scientific restructuring is Disintegration based on background of the natives. The natives has Disintegrated which are: Biafra Republic of south east, Niger Delta Republic of south south, Oduduwa Republic of south west, North East Republic, North West Republic, North Central Republic, with economic cooperation and assistance etc. which secures the natives existence and future in 21st century world- education, employment, job, salary, pension, social securities, business, public infrastructures, amenities etc. which must be defended with the Sword in the ongoing Revolution War of the natives. Any this territory native who is not brave to quit now the brainwashed terrorism mercenaries of fulani fraudulent criminal sultanate political government with its emirates under the dead fraudulent political name Nigeria nickname military, police etc., must go down with the enemy in the ongoing Revolution War of the natives under the natives Disintegrated Republics which secures the natives existence and future in 21st century world- such ignorant idiot will not have grave in this natives territory. God Is With Us!!!

  2. Ezekiel Okeke 3rd March 2018 at 7:05 pm
    

    Only the Disintegrated Republics of the natives- Biafra Republic of south east, Niger Delta Republic of south south, Oduduwa Republic of south west, North East Republic, North West Republic North Central Republic, which secures the natives existence and future in 21st century world, will end the war. Nothing on earth will keep the fulani fraudulent criminal sultanate political government with its emirates in this territory of the natives. Nothing on earth will keep the dead fraudulent political name Nigeria in this territory of the natives. God Is With Us!!!

