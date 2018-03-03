Naval officer killed by Boko Haram buried in Bayelsa

Femi Folaranmi,Yenagoa

Emotions ran high, on Saturday, in Yenagoa, the Bayelsa State capital, as the body of Lt. Waze Kamara Egba of the Nigeria Navy killed by Boko Haram, last Tuesday, was brought home for burial.

The late Egba, a young naval officer, was killed alongside Lt. Col. A. E. Mamudu, one of the commanding officers of the Nigeria Army Strike Force Group while on patrol on for Operation DEEP PUNCH II at Sambisa, Borno State.

Egba’s body, which had arrived at the Port Harcourt airport, Omagwa, was transported in a naval ambulance to Yenagoa where officers of the Central Naval Command joined the convoy which headed to his compound, Onopa amid tight security.

At the family compound in Onopa, close family members, including the wife, Mrs. Queen Egba, relatives and friends were in tears as the body was escorted by top naval officers.

In the message of condolence the Nigerian Navy commended the gallantry of Egba who was described by some of his course mates as a fearless officer.

In his homily, Fr. Ralph Adelana reflecting on the First letter of Paul to the Thessalonians Chapter 1 verse 13 to18 urged the family to be consoled by the fact that Egba fought a good fight and died in the active service of his fatherland.

He charged the people to reflect on their own lives and examine if they can give the sacrifice which members of the military force are giving in order to keep Nigeria peaceful.

Adelana while praying for the family for God to strengthen them also prayed for members of the Armed Forces especially those at the battle front.

A close family friend, Dr. Tari Dadiowei who described the late Egba as an easy going military officer said his death was a big blow to the Nigerian Navy and Bayelsa state.