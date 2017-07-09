Natural ways to whiten your teeth

Some people tend to chew their words when they talk, because they are embraced over the yellowish colour of their teeth. Your teeth are one of the first things people notice.

The state of the teeth is a sign of health as well as confidence. Everybody wants a beautiful smile with sparkling and amazingly white set of teeth.

It is awful when, no matter how vigorously and thoroughly some people brush their teeth daily, they still turn out to be yellowish. There are reasons for this and these include: genetic factors, cigarettes smoking, eating a poor diet, suffering from dry mouth, thinning of tooth enamel due to ageing, use of antibiotics, among others.

If you find yourself in this situation and want to keep your teeth white, clean and free from bacteria, there are natural ways of doing this. Below are a few tips to follow…

Brush frequently, after drinking or eating

ν Avoid smoking cigarette and drinking too much coffee or carbonated drinks

ν Apply a small quantity of coconut oil on the corner of a clean cloth or white handkerchief and use it to rub your teeth. Coconut oil has antimicrobial properties, which help to protect and clean your gum.

ν Eat healthy foods and fruits

ν Brush your teeth with activated charcoal. This helps to whiten your teeth by absorbing plaque and microscopic tidbits that cause staining of the enamel of the teeth.

Use dental floss everyday.