Natural oil & gas suppliers plan nationwide operation

Uche Usim, Abuja

AS part of efforts aimed at deepening downstream operations, the Natural Oil and Gas Suppliers Association of Nigeria (NOGASA) says it has put necessary machinery in motion to commence full operations nationwide.

The Secretary to the Board of Trustee of NOGASA, Eddy Nwosu told journalists in Abuja on Monday shortly after the board met that the association would now work to support its members, especially those operating in the downstream sector of the petroleum industry.

According to him, “NOGASA formerly known as Oil and Gas Suppliers Association (OGASON) plans to return to its principal objectives replete with special features and benefits for their members in Nigeria.

“The association was formally registered in 2008 but went into hiatus some years ago due to technical challenges which we have now resolved.

“The organization is poised and repositioned for improved services for suppliers of natural oil and gas across the nation”, he explained.

He emphasized that the association has been strictly reorganized for bona fide suppliers of natural oil and gas in the industry. As part of activities to mark a new beginning for the association, its flag was hoisted at its new national headquarters in Abuja.