Natural medicine, diagnoses and health disorders (2)

By Paul Torty

Recently I was invited to present a paper on Natural Medicine as a reliable remedy for diverse health disorders. The Organiser of this workshop is a Professor and he was a benefactor of our herbs having being married for well over seven years without a child and he took our herbs with his wife and went ahead to have a baby boy. Though he was a science lecturer at a foreig university, so by virtue of his training he understands science and research, but he has never researched on herbs.

However, after taking our herbs, he now became interested in natural medicine and had asked me to assist him in research in his university. I was very reluctant to go into research on herbs for training in the universities because of the time consuming nature of this kind of research. Instead I obliged him an opportunity to present a paper on “natural medicine as reliable remedy for diverse health problems” which was organized by his private research organisation. But in order to assist him, I had cited authorities in natural medicine both within and outside Nigeria , I had cited Dr David Hofman whose medical research on herbs is very qualitative. Dr David Hofman is an internationally acknowledged researcher on natural medicine. He was the Preseident of American Guild of Herbalists. He was also an ecology lecturer at the University of Whales. I had also cited Thomas Bartram, a fellow of National Institute of Medical Herbalists and British Herbal Medicine Association.

There are diuretic herbs documented by experts that help to relieve difficult and excess urination, which are good to shrink and dissolve prostate enlargement among aging men. There are antineoplastic herbs and and anti tumor herbs to dissolve fibroid. Others are emenegogue herbs for female fertility among women. These herbs have effect on the ovaries, menses, and womb and therefore help female fertility, There are herbs for urlcer, hypertension, diabetes, hepatitis and other viral infections of the liver etc. We also have herbs to streghten the function of the kidneys which also clear kidney stone and infections.

There are herbs that have relaxing effect on the bronchial tube and therefore good to relieve asthmatic condition, hi cough, and difficult breathing. There are relaxant herbs to relieve pains on the muscles and joints and therefore good for arthritis and rheumatism. There are herbs which reduce excess blood sugar and therefore effective for diabetics. There are herbs that can help to build up sperm count among men, stop quick ejaculation and weak erection. There are astringent herbs to stop bleeding and haemorroids. There are herbs for kidney stone and bladder and urinary problems. There are herbs that help to build up sperm count. There are herbs to correct hormnonal abnormalities among men and women. There are anti tumour herbs to shrink and dissolve tumours such as cancer tumours, fibroids, prostate gland enlargement etc. Equally, there are herbs to help gain weight and as well help loose excess body weight. In fact i want to mention that there are herbs for prostate problems where difficult and excess urination are prevalent. An enlarged prostate can lead to blockage of urinary flow and therefore can pose serious health problems to sufferers, though prostate problems has been identified as a serious health problem all over the world including U.S, and Africa. Prostate Cancer is acclaimed to be rampant.

Some of the symptoms of prostate enlargement among men between the ages of 45 years upwards are difficult urination, scanty urine, dribbling urination, excess urination especially during night hours. In our Idimu Ikotun Lagos office we have an independent medical laboratory managed by a licensed scientist.

We carry out PSA test for people having prostate challenge i.e (prostate specific antigen tests). Elavated PSA can lead to prostate cancer. A normal PSA level ranges from 0-4ngl. Any PSA above the normal level should be monitored. We have documented herbs that regulates and reduces excessively elevated PSA.

We have several testimonies. We also carry out other medical tests for diverse health problems and provide documented herbal treatment for them, such as fertility, kidney and liver function tests, staphylococus or VDRL and CULTURE tests and treatment. Other tests we carry out are hormonal tests, sperm analysis, and foliculumetry tests for ovulation profile. We have licensed health officers who manage the medical laboratory. All necessary tests are done in our Lagos offices if you have not done any tests elsewhere.

