NATO Chief Jens Stoltenberg on Wednesday urged Russia to “use its considerable influence over the separatists to bring the violence to an end” in eastern Ukraine.

Stoltenberg said at a press conference in Brussels, citing estimates by the Organisation for Security and Cooperation in Europe, which is monitoring the conflict.

“There have been over 5,600 ceasefire violations in the past week.

“NATO will continue to stand by Ukraine with strong political and practical support,’’ Stoltenberg said.

He described recent clashes between the Ukrainian military and Russian-backed separatists as Ukraine’s “most serious spike in violence in a long time.

Stoltenberg insisted that all parties should implement their commitments under the Minsk agreements in full, referring to a moribund, two-year-old ceasefire deal agreed by Ukraine and Russia in the Belarusian capital.

(Source: NAN)