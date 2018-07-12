The Sun News
TRUMP - NATO - DEFENCE SPENDING

NATO allies express shock as Trump demands double defence spending

12th July 2018

United States President Donald Trump shocked allies at a fraught North Atlantic Treat Organisation (NATO) summit yesterday by suddenly demanding that members double their defence spending commitments.

Trump’s surprise demand came after he clashed with Chancellor Angela Merkel, calling Germany a “captive” of Russia because of its gas links and singling out Berlin for failing to pay its way.

The summit in Brussels is shaping up as the alliance’s most difficult in years, against a backdrop of deepening transatlantic tensions in fields ranging from trade to energy and defence. NATO allies agreed at their Wales summit in 2014 to try to spend two percent of GDP on defence within 10 years, but the White House said Trump suggested that was not enough.

“During the president’s remarks today at the NATO summit he suggested that countries not only meet their commitment of two percent of their GDP on defence spending, but that they increase it to four percent,” White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders said.

“The president raised this same issue when he was at NATO last year. President Trump wants to see our allies share more of the burden and at a very minimum meet their already stated obligations.”
Bulgarian President Rumen Radev confirmed that Trump had made the demand and asked what it meant for the future of the alliance that has been the bedrock of European security for 70 years.

“NATO is not a stock exchange where you can buy security. NATO is an alliance of sovereign countries united by strategic targets and common values,” he told reporters.

All 29 NATO leaders including Trump backed a joint statement committing themselves to greater “burden sharing” and to the alliance’s founding commitment that an attack on one member is an attack on them all with no mention of the four percent.

Trump arrived on the back of a barrage of criticism of Europe on issues ranging from trade to energy and above all his claims that the continent freeloads on the back of America for its defence.

He then set the tone for the day with a blistering attack on key ally Germany at a breakfast meeting with NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg. “Germany is a captive of Russia because it is getting so much of its energy from Russia,” Trump said, taking particular aim at the proposed Nord Stream II gas pipeline, which he has previously criticised.

“Everybody’s talking about it all over the world, they’re saying we’re paying you billions of dollars to protect you but you’re paying billions of dollars to Russia.” Merkel, who grew up in communist East Germany, shot back that she knew what it meant to be under Kremlin domination and Germany had the right to make its own policy choices. “I myself have also experienced a part of Germany being controlled by the Soviet Union,” she said.

“I am very glad that we are united today in freedom as the Federal Republic of Germany and that we can therefore also make our own independent policies and make our own independent decisions.” The pair later met for a one-on-one meeting and while Trump insisted they had a “very very good relationship”, their frosty body language suggested otherwise. Merkel said she welcomed the chance to have an “exchange of views” with Trump.

Tokunbo David
Tokunbo David

Writer and editor.

2 Comments

  2. Ezekiel Okeke 12th July 2018 at 6:14 am
    Reply

    Nato of 20th century world international order is dead and gone forever. Countries of EU existence securities and freedom in this 21st century world international order is only under a union of EU and relations with Southern Countries Union- SCU which comprises Asia, Africa, South America and parts of Europe or a union with North America and remain in American bondage and dictatorship mess. Every cent countries of EU invested in Nato is a waste in this 21st century world international order. America occupation of Germany under 20th century world international order is over and gone forever. America must vacate Germany territorial sovereign state now under 21st century world international order or lose its occupation instruments to Germany under 21st century world international order. Germany is a free country in this 21st century world international order. America must vacate Southern Countries Union- SCU territorial sovereign states which comprises Asia, Africa, South America and parts of Europe led by Russia, Turkey representing Europe, China, India, Japan, Indonesia representing Asia, Brazil, Mexico representing South America, Egypt, South Africa representing Africa. This is 21st century world international order. 20th century world international order is dead and gone forever. God Is With Us!!!

  4. Ezekiel Okeke 12th July 2018 at 8:32 am
    Reply

    Trump and America has lost the war. America occupation of Germany under 20th century world international order is over and gone forever. America must vacate Germany territorial sovereign state now or lose its occupation instruments to Germany. Germany is a free country in this 21st century world international order. This is 21st century world international order. 20th century world international order is dead and gone forever. God Is With Us!!!

EKITI

Ekiti guber: Monarchs demand reiterate call for free, fair, credible poll

— 12th July 2018

Wole Balogun, Ado-Ekiti A group of traditional rulers in Ekiti State, which called themselves Majority of Obas, under the aegis of Council of Obas, on Wednesday, reiterated the call for a free, fair, transparent and credible governorship election, on Saturday, urging the security not to intimidate the electorate. They also frowned at the wearing of…

  • RIVERS

    2 policemen, 3 others killed in Rivers

    — 12th July 2018

    Tony John, Port Harcourt Two policemen and a hoodlum have lost their lives during a gun duel between armed men and the police in Ozuoba community, Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of Rivers State.  The incident happened on Tuesday. Daily Sun gathered that bandits had engaged policemen who were on routine operation, in the area, in…

  • RESTRUCTURING

    Niger Delta leaders insist on restructuring

    — 12th July 2018

    Emma Njoku Leaders of the Niger Delta have insisted on restructuring of Nigeria, as the only way forward to an enduring peace and security of life and property in the region and the country. They made the declaration in separate interviews with newsmen, yesterday, on the sidelines of a meeting between Niger Delta leaders and…

  • AUTOMATIC TICKET

    No more automatic ticket in APC – Oshiomhole

    — 12th July 2018

    Says party’ll sack PDP appointees in Buhari govt Romanus Ugwu, Abuja National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole, has warned that there will not be automatic ticket for any political aspirant on the platform of the party. Oshiomhole handed down the warning while inaugurating members of the non-National Working Committee members in Abuja,…

  • COURT

    Court orders temporary forfeiture of N200m linked to military officers, firms

    — 12th July 2018

    Lukman Olabiyi Justice Sule Hassan of the Federal High Court, Lagos, on Wednesday, ordered that the sum of N200 million, allegedly fraudulently warehoused in some commercial banks by two military officers, and their three companies, should be temporary forfeited, pending the outcome of investigation on it. According to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC),…

