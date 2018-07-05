Native doctor shot dead testing bullet-proof charm

George Onyejiuwa, Owerri The community of Umuozu Ugiri, in Isiala Mbano Local Government Area of Imo State were shocked when a young, native doctor, Mr. Chinaka Adoezuwe, was reportedly shot dead while trying to prove to his client the efficacy of bullet-repelling charm. Daily Sun gathered that the deceased native doctor, aged 26, had been approached by one of his clients, Chukwudi Ijezie, to prepare bullet-repelling charm for him.

According to Ikem Anayo, an indigene of the community had disclosed that Ijezie went to Adoezuwe, to prepare the charm called “Odieshi,” in local parlance and that after the native doctor was done with the preparation, he requested his client to wear the amulet but that he had refused. “We learnt that Adoezuwe, the native doctor had prepared bullet-repelling charm (Odieshi) for Ijezie, who is one of his customers, and that after he finished the job, he now ordered Ijezie to wear the bullet-proof charm so that he could test its efficacy.

But Ijezie refused to do as requested. Instead, he asked the native doctor to wear the charm and conduct the test himself. The native doctor accepted and handed the gun to Ijezie to fire at him. Ijezie did as instructed. Adoezuwe died on the spot. Also, another member of the community, Kingsley Ugochukwu, corroborated that Adoezuwe was shot dead by Ijezie while trying to test the efficacy of his charm.