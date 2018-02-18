Nationwide suppliers of breeding grasscutters

Jovana Farms encompasses a vast range of experience in the field of grasscutter breeding and production accumulated almost 20 years of work in grasscutter farming.

I have been most fortunate to spend considerable time in the farm and had the opportunity to study the breed well while there. The actual crossbreed grasscutter breed was probably derived from indigenous grasscutters that were farmed by the locals in West Africa.

Our goal is and has always been to focus on quality, not quantity and to promote honesty, sincerity and integrity in our service to all breeders of better animals.

Subsequent crossbreeding with Thronomys Swinderianus and Savannah grasscutter breeds has helped them to become the breed they are today. The selective breeding process was based on meat production and prolific reproduction and so the grasscutter has a very fast growth rate with very desirable carcass qualities.

The crossbreed grasscutters also possesses a strong disease resistance and is very adaptable to harsh environments. Other desirable traits are their relatively docile temperament, their fast growth rates, and also high fertility rates (some of my females dropped 8-9 babies this season).

The Crossbreed-grasscutter females are reputed to have superior mothering skills in comparison with local breeds.

Unlike the local grasscutter I used to breed, the crossbreed grasscutter is polyestrous, which means they can breed continuously year round. The aim of high fertility and this characteristic means that over two years you can average five kidding’s and with good nutrition and management practices you can reasonably hope or aim for up to 35 kids per female. This offers good returns on investment when you are in the breeding stocks business as I am.

As the doe can attain sexual maturity at anywhere from 5 to 6 months, breeding programs can be very effective when breeding up.

In a highly productive breeding regime based on 4-kid drop per 2 years, the Crossbreed-grasscutter females are pregnant for 5 months (150 days), they suckle the kids for 4 weeks, and then are re-joined again. Females dropping large multiple kids are the most desirable for keeping and those dropping small kids should be culled.

At Jovana Farms raising crossbreed grasscutters for profit is slowly taking off and like all good markets is demand driven. Many of the breed characteristics above are factors for considering raising crossbreed grasscutters. Quality is everything and all crossbreed grasscutter breeders should aim for good carcass conformation, and well raised animals. Quality, quality and quality should be the maxim for all grasscutter farmers.

Many people ask what is so special about grasscutter meat. Many choose grasscutter meat as it has no religious restrictions like pork. Unlike lamb it has far less fat and many prefer the flavours of grasscutter over beef. The actual molecular structurThe one big advantage is that it is very low fat and very low cholesterol which is ideal for the health conscious person.

Caging is the number one priority on any grasscutter enterprise. And I recall all too well on my first grasscutter experience just how hard it was to keep them in when they found out how to escape. The very first task when setting up is to sort out the caging.

While crossbreed grasscutters are relatively calm and docile they will still test a cage and go through it where it is weak as a matter of principle.

