The Sun News
Latest
18th February 2018 - Nationwide suppliers of breeding grasscutters
18th February 2018 - As Ellen Johnson Sirleaf wins Mo Ibrahim Prize
18th February 2018 - This weird season
18th February 2018 - Cock and sweet tales from JAMB
18th February 2018 - Greek gift to Tinubu
18th February 2018 - A word on the arrest of DPO Bur Dooior in Benue
18th February 2018 - Refusal of Prisons Service to harmonise salaries
18th February 2018 - Why I chose to live with fatherless children – Oyediji, National Secretary, ASOHON
18th February 2018 - My Encounter with Morgan Tsvangirai ‘Why Africa is rich and poor’
18th February 2018 - Why I stopped playing romantic roles – Mercy Johnson-Okojie, actress
Home / Columns / Nationwide suppliers of breeding grasscutters

Nationwide suppliers of breeding grasscutters

— 18th February 2018

Jovana Farms encompasses a vast range of experience in the field of grasscutter breeding and production accumulated almost 20 years of work in grasscutter farming.

I have been most fortunate to spend considerable time in the farm and had the opportunity to study the breed well while there. The actual crossbreed grasscutter breed was probably derived from indigenous grasscutters that were farmed by the locals in West Africa.

Our goal is and has always been to focus on quality, not quantity and to promote honesty, sincerity and integrity in our service to all breeders of better animals.

Subsequent crossbreeding with Thronomys Swinderianus and Savannah grasscutter breeds has helped them to become the breed they are today. The selective breeding process was based on meat production and prolific reproduction and so the grasscutter has a very fast growth rate with very desirable carcass qualities.

The crossbreed grasscutters also possesses a strong disease resistance and is very adaptable to harsh environments.  Other desirable traits are their relatively docile temperament, their fast growth rates, and also high fertility rates (some of my females dropped 8-9 babies this season).

The Crossbreed-grasscutter females are reputed to have superior mothering skills in comparison with local breeds.
Unlike the local grasscutter I used to breed, the crossbreed grasscutter is polyestrous, which means they can breed continuously year round. The aim of high fertility and this characteristic means that over two years you can average five kidding’s and with good nutrition and management practices you can reasonably hope or aim for up to 35 kids per female. This offers good returns on investment when you are in the breeding stocks business as I am.

As the doe can attain sexual maturity at anywhere from 5 to 6 months, breeding programs can be very effective when breeding up.

In a highly productive breeding regime based on 4-kid drop per 2 years, the Crossbreed-grasscutter females are pregnant for 5 months (150 days), they suckle the kids for 4 weeks, and then are re-joined again. Females dropping large multiple kids are the most desirable for keeping and those dropping small kids should be culled.

At Jovana Farms raising crossbreed grasscutters for profit is slowly taking off and like all good markets is demand driven. Many of the breed characteristics above are factors for considering raising crossbreed grasscutters. Quality is everything and all crossbreed grasscutter breeders should aim for good carcass conformation, and well raised animals. Quality, quality and quality should be the maxim for all grasscutter farmers.

Many people ask what is so special about grasscutter meat. Many choose grasscutter meat as it has no religious restrictions like pork. Unlike lamb it has far less fat and many prefer the flavours of grasscutter over beef. The actual molecular structurThe one big advantage is that it is very low fat and very low cholesterol which is ideal for the health conscious person.

Caging is the number one priority on any grasscutter enterprise. And I recall all too well on my first grasscutter experience just how hard it was to keep them in when they found out how to escape. The very first task when setting up is to sort out the caging.

While crossbreed grasscutters are relatively calm and docile they will still test a cage and go through it where it is weak as a matter of principle.

At Jovana farms, we will provide you with well bred and healthy animals, which are available at affordable prices. Whether you want to raise To help prospective grasscutter farmers avoid unnecessary mistakes, Jovana Farms has embarked on nationwide seminars on animal farming for Nigerians to learn the nitty-gritty of the business in their environment.

Those who cannot attend our seminars can order for our self-tutorial VCD & book, and train themselves. The primary objective is to bring this golden opportunity to the door step of every Nigerian as a very sure and potent means of conquering poverty.

Contact us for Consultancy or attend Jovana Farms seminars nearest to you and discover more opportunities in breeding grasscutters! Can’t attend? Order for Self-tutorial VCD & Book N7, 500. Visit us at www.jovanafarms.com, E-mail:[email protected] or Call: 080 33262 808, for more details. Choose also the nearest Seminar venue from the advert box in this page or from our website.

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

BREAKTHROUGH: Man over 40?? Shrink your Prostate Enlargement in 13 Days! Learn How!

BREAKING: New diabetes treatment 'cures' Ijebu man in 6 weeks

Guaranteed Income: Register for free and get 100 dollar bonus to start!

Frenzy moments in the EPL, enjoy as we throw jabs at 'em!

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Why I stopped playing romantic roles – Mercy Johnson-Okojie, actress

— 18th February 2018

NKECHI CHIMA ONYELE, Abuja Nollywood actress, Mercy Johnson-Okojie, is one thespian that has stood the test of time. And what is going for her is her talent and versatility. From her role in The Maid, a movie that launched her into stardom, Okojie has featured in several movies, garnering awards both locally and internationally. In…

  • Health facts you should know about banana

    — 18th February 2018

    Banana is one fruit that a lot people consume, probably because it is soft and succulent, but they do not know the many benefits it offers to health, apart from being a very good source of vitamin C. Most people also wrongly store banana in the refrigerator to cool down, so that it can be…

  • Sad Tales From Bauchi

    — 18th February 2018

    Parents of 20 students who died in Kano accident speak Their last moments, by schoolmates PAUL ORUDE, Bauchi   Days after 20 students and two teachers of Government Day Secondary School, Misau, Bauchi State, perished in a tragic autocrash, parents and friends of the deceased are gripped by grief as the sound of mourning is…

  • Heroic father of 7 dies, defending village

    — 18th February 2018

    …After taking wife, children to safety ROSE EJEMBI, Makurdi  Forty-seven-year old Fidelis Peren, a father of seven, had looked forward to a better new year as his farms were doing well and it was almost time for harvest. His plan was that after selling his farm produce, he would complete a building he had started…

  • 72-yr-old man in soup for aiding robber-son, gang

    — 18th February 2018

     NGOZI UWUJARE A welder in Asaba, 72-year-old Moses Iweh, may have to spend the rest of his life in jail, if convicted and sentenced to a prison term. Moses is alleged by the Delta State Police Command of aiding the robbery activities of his son, Samuel Iweh, 26, and members of his gang in Asaba,…

Archive

February 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jan    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share