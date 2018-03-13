The Sun News
Latest
13th March 2018 - Nationwide blackout imminent over 92% payment shortfall to Gencos
13th March 2018 - CBN buoys forex market with $210m
13th March 2018 - Shea butter export hit 350,000mt, annual income of $200m –Minister
13th March 2018 - FG appoints panel to refloat NNSL
13th March 2018 - Banks have failed Nigeria –Osinbajo
13th March 2018 - Glory 08141178425
13th March 2018 - Power: GENCOs blackmailing FG –Fashola
13th March 2018 - Ekiti 2018: We won’t be tools for political thuggery, rigging, youths tell politicians
13th March 2018 - When citizens are broken by poor governance
13th March 2018 - Remorseless remoteness
Home / Business / Nationwide blackout imminent over 92% payment shortfall to Gencos

Nationwide blackout imminent over 92% payment shortfall to Gencos

— 13th March 2018

Adewale Sanyaolu

Nigerian electricity consumers might soon be thrown into a nationwide blackout following a recent warning letter to power generation companies (Gencos) for termination of gas supplies contract over mounting debt, Daily Sun has learnt.

It was revealed that the precarious situation of the Gencos was, further compounded by the 92 per cent payment shortfall made to them by the Nigerian Bulk Electricity Trading (NBET) Plc for December 2017 electricity market payments which was released yesterday.

Confirming the developments to Daily Sun in a telephone interview, Executive Secretary of the Association of Power Generation Companies (APGC), Dr. Joy Ogaji, admitted the 92 per cent payment shortfall for Genco invoices for December stressing that only a paltry 8.25 per cent payment was actually made by NBET.

According to the December 2017 electricity market payments released by NBET yesterday, the 25 Genco invoices for December 2017 amounted to N54,242,749,563.22 while payment made was N4,476,404,925.21 representing 8.25 per cent of total bill. But NBET, in an explanatory note, stated that the payments made to Gencos were as a result of receipts from the Distribution Companies (Discos).

It stated further that it received late payment (after the due date) for December 2017 cycle from Abuja, Benin, Enugu and Port Harcourt Discos, which paid NBET N4.47 billion for the December invoices of N50.21 billion representing 8.91 per cent. But Ogaji warned against the consequences of the illiquidity among Gencos, saying the situation looks gloomy while the future appears bleak because the situation has not in any way improved over time.

She lamented that the sector is in a conundrum because there is available capacity for about 7,000 mega watts, but the inability of the transmission network to accommodate same remained a source of concern to Gencos. ‘‘There is always the constant issue of blame game among some operators within the power sector value chain. Transmission will blame Discos that they lack the wheeling capacity to take power sent to them while Discos will equally claim that they can take power sent to them but transmission is not sending. For generation, we all know that the capacity is ever available.’’

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

As some teams in the EPL continue to disappoint, let's throw jabs at them

New Discovery Helps Men Re-grow Hair, Cure Baldness & Reverses Hair Loss!

Woman 52, Accidentally Discovers Herbs that Lowers Blood Pressure in 3weeks!

Midnight, Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't urinate! Enlarged Prostate! Shrink yours. No Surgery!

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Nationwide blackout imminent over 92% payment shortfall to Gencos

— 13th March 2018

Adewale Sanyaolu Nigerian electricity consumers might soon be thrown into a nationwide blackout following a recent warning letter to power generation companies (Gencos) for termination of gas supplies contract over mounting debt, Daily Sun has learnt. It was revealed that the precarious situation of the Gencos was, further compounded by the 92 per cent payment…

  • CBN buoys forex market with $210m

    — 13th March 2018

    The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), in its quest to guarantee availability of forex for customers’ needs in various segments of the market, has injected another sum of $210 million into the inter-bank Foreign Exchange Market.  Figures obtained from the bank yesterday indicate that the CBN offered $100 million to authorised dealers in the wholesale…

  • Shea butter export hit 350,000mt, annual income of $200m –Minister

    — 13th March 2018

    Walter Ukaegbu, Abuja Minister of State, Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment, Hajia Aisha Abubakar, has said that shea butter export volume from producing countries, especially Africa, has grown to over 350,000 metric tonnes per annum, indicating about 600 per cent increase when compared with what it was 20 years ago. Abubakar informed that the…

  • FG appoints panel to refloat NNSL

    — 13th March 2018

    Isaac Anumihe The Federal Government on Monday said it has appointed a National Fleet Implementation Committee, to refloat the moribund Nigerian National Shipping Line (NNSL). The committee which is headed by the Executive Secretary of Nigerian Shippers Council (NSC), Mr. Hassan Bello, will work closely with the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) to…

  • Banks have failed Nigeria –Osinbajo

    — 13th March 2018

    …Says 40% underbanked The Vice President, Prof Yemi Osinbajo, on Monday decried the low impact of commercial banks on the citizenry with no fewer than 40 per cent of the people under-banked. He said this in a remark at the public presentation and launching of the book “Banking Reform in Nigeria: the Law, the Prospects…

Archive

March 2018
S M T W T F S
« Feb    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share