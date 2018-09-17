– The Sun News
Latest
17th September 2018 - National Youth Games: Okowa hails Team Delta
17th September 2018 - Buhari’s loyalist, others defect to PDP in Sokoto, back Tambuwal for Presidency
17th September 2018 - Osun Guber: Monarch calls for violence-free poll, all-inclusive government
17th September 2018 - NCDMB, EFCC collaborate to tackle fraud in oil, gas sector
17th September 2018 - NRM threatens legal action against INEC over exclusion of candidate
17th September 2018 - Bale says Real Madrid more of a team without Ronaldo
17th September 2018 - Explosions: NLPGA calls for enforcement of LPG standards
17th September 2018 - ‘Poultry products’ smuggling killing local industry’
17th September 2018 - African elite must foster political culture to overcome democratic challenge – Prof. Sesay
17th September 2018 - 2019: Lamido appears before  Southern/Middle Belt leaders
Home / National / National Youth Games: Okowa hails Team Delta
OKOWA

National Youth Games: Okowa hails Team Delta

— 17th September 2018

Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State, on Monday, congratulated the victorious Team Delta for winning the 4th National Youth Games, in Ilorin, Kwara State.

Delta State finished with a total of 67 medals, made up of 27 gold, 24 silver and 16 bronze, to win the 2018 Games.

Lagos, which did not participate in the second and third editions, emerged second after securing a total of 60 medals of 23 gold, 15 silver and 22 bronze.

Team Bayelsa and Ogun were joint third, winning 34 medals of 11 gold, 7 silver and 16 bronze each.

Okowa who praised the doggedness and determination of the team said he was not surprised the team came tops because Delta State is a pacesetter in sports development.

READ ALSO: Buhari’s loyalist, others defect to PDP in Sokoto, back Tambuwal for Presidency

In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Charles Aniagwu, the governor congratulated the team members, their handlers and the management of the Delta State Sports Commission on the record 4th consecutive victory at the National Youth Games.

The statement notes that the successes recorded by the victorious Team Delta stems from the huge investments in sports by the state government.

“From the revived Headmasters’ and Principals’ Cup as well as the huge investments in sports infrastructure like the Ozoro Polytechnic Stadium and the world class Stephen Keshi Stadium, Asaba which hosted the just concluded African Senior Athletics Championships tagged Asaba 2018 Delta is poised to continuously blaze the trail,” he stated.

He commended the Federal Ministry of Sports for organising such events that provides an avenue to bring the young people together and to improve their physical and mental development.

The governor assured the youths that the state Government will do more to improve their welfare and charged Team Delta to continue to make the state proud.

 

Tagged with:

About author

Segun Adio

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

OKOWA

National Youth Games: Okowa hails Team Delta

— 17th September 2018

Paul Osuyi, Asaba Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State, on Monday, congratulated the victorious Team Delta for winning the 4th National Youth Games, in Ilorin, Kwara State. Delta State finished with a total of 67 medals, made up of 27 gold, 24 silver and 16 bronze, to win the 2018 Games. Lagos, which did not…

  • SOKOTO

    Buhari’s loyalist, others defect to PDP in Sokoto, back Tambuwal for Presidency

    — 17th September 2018

    Tunde Omolehin, Sokoto A former governorship candidate of the defunct Congress for Progressive Change (CPC) and a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Sokoto State, Alhaji Dahiru Yusuf Yabo, has defected to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). Yabo, while addressing thousands of his supporters drawn across the 23 Local Government Areas of the…

  • NCDMB

    NCDMB, EFCC collaborate to tackle fraud in oil, gas sector

    — 17th September 2018

    To ensure that issues bordering on infractions in the oil and gas sector are quickly resolved, the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB), and the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) have concluded plans for better collaboration. Executive Secretary of NCDMB, Mr. Simbi Wabote, announced the plans when the management of the Board paid…

  • explosions

    Explosions: NLPGA calls for enforcement of LPG standards

    — 17th September 2018

    Chiamaka Ajeamo Following rampant cases of gas explosions across the country, the Nigeria Liquefied Petroleum Gas Association (NLPGA), has called for the stringent enforcement of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) standards and code of practice within the industry and across the country. A statement by NLPGA President, Mr. Nuhu Yakubu, said the call for enforcement of…

  • POULTRY PRODUCTS

    ‘Poultry products’ smuggling killing local industry’

    — 17th September 2018

    Chinyere Anyanwu The Federal Government, under former President Olusegun Obasanjo, had in 2003 banned the importation of poultry products including turkey and chicken. While the ban has been in effect for more than a decade, its enforcement, however, has been viewed by some stakeholders in the poultry industry as largely ineffective as these products are…

Archive

September 2018
S M T W T F S
« Aug    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]